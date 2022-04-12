Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts, Nifty50 cracks below 17,500; TCS shares edge higher

TCS Q4 | CEO Rajesh Gopinathansays happy with deal flow, pipeline has a healthy mix across sizesTCS CEO RajeshGopinathantellsCNBC-TV18 he is happy with the company's deal flow, with a healthy mix of deals in the pipeline across sizes. He says the business mix is very important for TCS.He also says the lumpinessof large deals in the pipeline is not something that the company is focused on.The company's double digit revenue growthaspiration does not change, Gopinathansays."We are in the market looking for the right asset at the right price," he adds.