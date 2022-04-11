Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; TCS Q4 results in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the week in the red tracking weakness across other Asian markets. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 54 points or 0.3 percent at 17,842.5, suggesting a negative start ahead on Dalal Street. Analysts awaited the onset of the corporate earnings season with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) due to report its financial results for the March quarter later in the day.
Global Cues | Crude oil extends losses, Brent below $100 a barrel
Wall Street indices ended choppy session mixed on Friday
US benchmarks finished a choppy session on a mixed note on Friday as investors assessed the economic outlook with the Fed moving to fight inflation.
--S&P 500: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.3 percent
--Dow Jones: up 0.4 percent
Asia wary ahead of ECB meeting, US inflation data
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red, as investors awaited central bank meetings lined up during the course of the week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.5 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.9 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.5 percent (Read more on Asian shares)
Sensex, Nifty50 continued to rise on Friday after a day's breather
Indian equity benchmarks resumed an upmove on Friday after three days of losses, as investors cheered the RBI's status quo on key interest rates and policy stance at its first review of FY23 as expected. Broad-based gains led by financial, oil & gas and metal stocks helped the headline indices finish the week in the green.
The Sensex rose 412.2 points or 0.7 percent to end at 59,447.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,784.4, up 144.8 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the April 8 session)
