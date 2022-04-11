Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; TCS Q4 results in focus

Asia wary ahead of ECB meeting, US inflation data

Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red, as investors awaited central bank meetings lined up during the course of the week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3 percent in early hours.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.3 percent

--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.5 percent

--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.9 percent

--S&P 500 futures: down 0.5 percent (Read more on Asian shares)