Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty50 sinks below 17,750; HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS biggest drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. At 7:43 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 72.5 points or 0.4 percent at 17,795. Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting brought investors' focus back to the prospect of aggressive tightening of COVID-era monetary policy, as news flow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis remained in the spotlight.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 200 pts, Nifty50 below 17,750
Trade Setup | Can bulls push Nifty across 18,000 decisively?
The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, confirming a short-term top reversal at the swing high of 18,114 and the beginning of downward correction in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "The index is placed above the previous upside gap of April 4 at 17,800," he says.
A fresh pullback rally is possible only after the index gives a breakout above 17,900, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. (Check out key market cues, technical levels to track)
US stocks drop after FOMC minutes bring back focus on aggressive tightening of COVID-era monetary policy
Wall Street's main indices fell on Wednesday, with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks.
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.4 percent
--S&P 500: down 1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.2 percent (Read more on Wall Street)
Asian shares track Wall Street indices lower after Fed minutes
Equities in other Asian markets drop following weakness on Wall Street, fuelled by tech and other growth stocks. Minutes from the Fed's March meeting sharpen investors' focus on the US central bank's plans to fight inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 1.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended losses to 2nd straight day on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty continued to decline for a second straight day on Wednesday, dragged by the HDFC twins and other private sector financial stocks. However, gains in metal and oil & gas names limited the downside.
The Sensex fell 566.1 points or 0.9 percent to end at 59,610.4 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,807.7, down 149.8 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the April 6 session)
