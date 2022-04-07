Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty50 sinks below 17,750; HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS biggest drags

Trade Setup | Can bulls push Nifty across 18,000 decisively?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, confirming a short-term top reversal at the swing high of 18,114 and the beginning of downward correction in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "The index is placed above the previous upside gap of April 4 at 17,800," he says.

A fresh pullback rally is possible only after the index gives a breakout above 17,900, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. (Check out key market cues, technical levels to track)