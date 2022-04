Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 headed towards 16,800 before it bounces back?

A bearish candle following a gap-down along with a lower top formation on the intraday chart is a broadly negative sign, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities."The Nifty is trading below its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages, hinting at weakness from current levels," he adds.

He believes one can expect a fresh pullback rally till 17,100-17,150 levels above 17,000, a key level to watch out for below which it is is likely to retest the 16,850-16,800 zone. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)