Sensex, Nifty50 jumped over 1% on Thursday

Indian equity benchmarks gained more than one percent in a strong session on Thursday powered by broad-based gains. Financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest boosts for both headline indices.

Both main gauges rose 1.2 percent. The Sensex added 701.7 points to end at 57,521.1 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,245.1, up 206.7 points from its previous close.

The Nifty50 benchmark finished the April derivatives (futures & options) series 253.2 points or 1.4 percent lower. (Read more on the Apr 28 session)