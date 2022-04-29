Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of the trading week higher as other Asian markets tracked a strong session on Wall Street overnight. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 76 points or 0.4 percent at 17,306. A slew of blue-chip companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the January-March period during the day.
Sensex, Nifty50 jumped over 1% on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks gained more than one percent in a strong session on Thursday powered by broad-based gains. Financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest boosts for both headline indices.
Both main gauges rose 1.2 percent. The Sensex added 701.7 points to end at 57,521.1 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,245.1, up 206.7 points from its previous close.
The Nifty50 benchmark finished the April derivatives (futures & options) series 253.2 points or 1.4 percent lower. (Read more on the Apr 28 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!