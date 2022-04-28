Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a muted start as SGX Nifty futures flat

Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 defend 17,000 on F&O expiry day?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, suggesting indecision among market participants at lower levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The Nifty appears to be preparing for a big move. The overall chart pattern is weighing high on the downside," he said. He believes support at 16,800 is a crucial base of long positions and immediate resistance placed at 17,150. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)