Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a muted start as SGX Nifty futures flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open flat on Thursday, amid cautious across global markets following the previous day's broad sell-off triggered by economic growth-related concerns. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 5.5 points at 17,076.5, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Dalal Street.
Global Cues | Big Tech earnings in focus after Meta shares surge on above-estimate earnings
Axis Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life to report Jan-Mar results today
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 defend 17,000 on F&O expiry day?
The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, suggesting indecision among market participants at lower levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"The Nifty appears to be preparing for a big move. The overall chart pattern is weighing high on the downside," he said. He believes support at 16,800 is a crucial base of long positions and immediate resistance placed at 17,150. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
S&P 500 rises supported by Microsoft
The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday following a steep drop the day before, with strong revenue forecasts from Microsoft and Visa helping to alleviate worries about slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates. Microsoft shares rallied after the tech giant's double-digit revenue growth forecast. Alphabet fell after revenue missed expectations.
Dow Jones: up 0.2 percent
S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
Nasdaq Composite: flat
Asian shares rebound after previous day's sell-off
Equities in other Asian markets start the day higher but cautiously, tracking mild gains on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.4 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.7 percent
Sensex fell 537 pts on Wednesday, Nifty slipped below 17,050 as market continued to fall after a day's breather
Indian equity benchmarks continued to fall on Wednesday after a day's breather, as global growth concerns sent jitters across world markets already struggling against the prospect of aggressive rate hikes and resurgent COVID infections.
Both headline indices fell 0.9 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index shed 537.2 points to end at 56,819.4 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settles at 17,038.4, down 162.4 points from its previous close, though having recovered much of their intraday losses. (Read more on the April 27 session)
