Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 350 pts from day's high, Nifty50 near 17,200; Mindtree shares jump after strong results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session higher in a rebound from near one-month closing lows. At 7:42 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 41.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,267.5, suggesting a positive opening ahead. Investors awaited more of quarterly earnings reports from India Inc for cues, a day after Mindtree posted a strong set of financial results for the period between January and March. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID infections in China remained on investors' radar.
JSW Steel, Eicher, Coal India, UPL, Tata Steel top blue-chip gainers
Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL and ICICI Bank also among the top gainers.
On the other hand, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, SBI Life, Divi's and Bharti Airtel the worst hit among the 18 laggards in the Nifty pack.
Here's what the 30-scrip basket looks like:
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 200 pts, Nifty above 17,250
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex up 215 points or 0.4 percent at 57,381.8 and the Nifty50 at 17,259, up 85.3 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | Mindtree, Coal India, AU Small Finance Bank in focus
--Mindtree posts a fifth straight quarter of above five percent constant currency revenue growth; margin guidance for the year ending March 2023 at more than 20 percent
--Power shortage may last two months
--AU Small Finance Bank to consider bonus issue with results on Apr 26 (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Global Cues | Crude oil near $113 a barrel
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 overcome the HDFC Bank, Infosys shockers?
The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow following gap-down opening, suggesting a bullish hammer type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"This candle pattern brings hopes for the bulls to make a comeback from the lows. A sustainable upmove above 17,240 could confirm a reversal pattern," he says.
He continues to hold the view the Nifty is in a short-term negative trend. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Asian shares mixed following a sluggish session on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets are a mixed bag in early hours on Tuesday following a sluggish session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.9 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.2 percent (Read more on Asian shares)
HDFC Bank, Infosys dragged Sensex to one-month low on Monday; Nifty sank below 17,200
Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a fourth straight session on Monday, dragged by financial and IT shares tracking a fall in heavyweight HDFC Bank and Infosys -- both of which reported their quarterly earnings last week. However, gains in select auto, metal and FMCG shares lent some support.
BSE Sensex: down 1,172.2 points or two percent at 57,166.7 -- its lowest since March 16
NSE Nifty50: down 292.7 points or 1.7 percent at 17,183 -- its lowest since March 25 (Read more on the April 19 session)
