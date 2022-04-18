Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 1,000 points, Nifty50 cracks below 17,200 dragged by Infosys, HDFC Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a negative note, as the market resumes trade after a long weekend, amid weakness across most global markets. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 46.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,282.5. Investors awaited more of quarterly earnings reports from India Inc for cues. Mindtree will report its results for the January-March period later in the day. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China remained on investors' radar.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 1,000 pts, Nifty50 below 17,200
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices fall 1.7 percent. The 30-scrip index drops 1,000.4 points to 57,338.6 and the Nifty50 at 17,183.5, down 292.2 points from its previous close.
Global Cues | Gold hits 5-week high, spot rate above $1,980 an ounce
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold on to 17,450 decisively?
The Nifty is placed at a crucial juncture on the daily chart, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.
"The sacrosanct support of its 20-day exponential moving average is positioned at 17,450, which coincides with the breakout point of its previous congestion zone. As long as it holds the 17,400-17,200, zone we remain a bit hopeful of some recovery," he says. (Read more)
Wall Street indices dropped on Friday amid rising bond yields
The three main Wall Street indices declined on Friday as bond yields continued to rise amid mixed earnings and macroeconomic data.
--S&P 500: down 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.1 percent
China January-March GDP growth at 4.8%
Analysts had estimated the country's GDP growth for the quarter at 4.4 percent.
Asian shares drop
Equities in other Asian markets fall, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.4 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: flat
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.6 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 fell for 3rd straight session on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks continued to decline for a third straight session on Wednesday ahead of a long weekend. Losses in financial and auto stocks pulled the headline indices lower though gains in oil & gas, pharma and metal shares limited the downside.
The Sensex dropped 237.4 points or 0.4 percent to end at 58,338.9 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,475.7, down 54.7 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the April 13 session)
