Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 1,000 points, Nifty50 cracks below 17,200 dragged by Infosys, HDFC Bank

Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold on to 17,450 decisively?

The Nifty is placed at a crucial juncture on the daily chart, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.

"The sacrosanct support of its 20-day exponential moving average is positioned at 17,450, which coincides with the breakout point of its previous congestion zone. As long as it holds the 17,400-17,200, zone we remain a bit hopeful of some recovery," he says. (Read more)