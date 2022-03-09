Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a flat note amid a mixed trend across global markets. Oil prices continued to rise after the US banned Russia oil imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. At 8:25 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were were barely up at 15,945.5.
Biggest support for Nifty50 at 15,671: Prashanth Tapse
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, is of the view that the biggest support for the Nifty50 lies at Tuesday’s low of 15,671, below which, a waterfall of selling can be expected that could take it down to 14,251.
"From a chartist's standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if the Nifty closes above 16,807 mark. We suspect that despite persistent FIIs selling, the bears are likely to take a breather because of a slight better market mood prevailing amid extreme oversold conditions," he says.
Bond Deals | HDFC, ICICI Bank, Birla Group Holdings and more
--HDFC accepts bids worth Rs 10000 crore on 10-year bonds at a 7.18 percent coupon
--ICICI Bank will raise at least Rs 500 crore through 10-year infra bonds
--Birla Group Holdings will raise funds through a three-month commercial paper at a 4.82 percent coupon (Check out the complete list of key bond deals)
Brokerage Views | Bharti Aritel, Nazara Tech, IndusInd in the spotlight
--CLSA on Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target price: Rs 915
--Jefferies on IndusInd Bank | Buy | Target: Rs 1,220
--CLSA on Phoenix Mills | Buy | Target: Rs 1,174
--CLSA on Nazara Tech | Sell | Target: Rs 1,615 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
Rupee at record low of 77 vs US dollar
The rupee finished Tuesday's session down by seven paise at a lifetime low of 77 against the greenback, depreciating for the fifth session in a row, amid surging crude oil prices. (Key things to know before the opening bell)
NSE CEO Vikram Limaye informs board he won’t seek 2nd term, says done his best to lead co in very difficult period
Wall Street indices finish choppy session in red as US bans Russian oil imports
The three main US indices end lower as investors weighed fast-paced developments around the Ukraine crisis as the US banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion. The energy sector rose following a surge in crude oil prices.
--S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.3 percent
Asian shares rise but cautiously
Equities in other Asian markets begin Monday largely in the green as investors assess the impact of a worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict. Crude oil prices continue to rise after a new US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.4 percent
Sensex rose 581 points, Nifty50 reclaimed 16,000 on Tuesday, halted 4-day losing streak
Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday, halting a losing streak that lasted four straight trading sessions, helped by strength in financial and IT stocks. However, weakness in metal and select oil & gas stocks played spoilsport. Investors globally however remained cautious tracking newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war.
The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 581.3 points or 1.1 percent to end at 53,424.1. The Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,013.5, up 150.3 points or one percent from its previous close. (Read more on the March 8 session)
