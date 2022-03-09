Biggest support for Nifty50 at 15,671: Prashanth Tapse

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, is of the view that the biggest support for the Nifty50 lies at Tuesday’s low of 15,671, below which, a waterfall of selling can be expected that could take it down to 14,251.

"From a chartist's standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if the Nifty closes above 16,807 mark. We suspect that despite persistent FIIs selling, the bears are likely to take a breather because of a slight better market mood prevailing amid extreme oversold conditions," he says.