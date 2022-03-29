Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty50 near 17,300 tracking global markets; UltraTech, Maruti, HDFC top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Tuesday amid gains across global markets, amid optimism about the first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than two weeks. At 7:34 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 115 points or 0.7 percent at 17,394.5. A sharp fall in crude oil prices also boosted investors' sentiment.
Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty50 tops 17,300
The Sensex rises as much as 317.2 points or 0.6 percent to 57,910.7 in early deals after a positive opening. The Nifty50 climbs to as high as 17,315.5, up 93.5 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
Stock Tips | Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid among Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba's top picks
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Bharti Airtel shares with a stop loss at Rs 710
--Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying HDFC Bank shares for targets of Rs 1,460 and Rs 1,480 with a stop loss at Rs 1,420 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty near 17,300
In the pre-opening market, both headline indices up 0.4 percent. The Sensex up 221.3 points at 57,814.8 and the Nifty50 up 75.2 points at 17,297.2.
Ruchi Soya price not fairly discovered: JN Gupta
SES's JN Gupta tells CNBC-TV18 that Ruchi Soya's price is not fairly discovered because of the low float. He says he doesn't recall seeing anything similar to SEBI's action on Ruchi Soya in the last 4-5 years.
In his view, the market regulator should not have given the choice of withdrawing bids to institutional and HNI investors.
Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha tells CNBC-TV18 that the multiple seems to be relatively cheaper for Ruchi Soya compared to its peers.
Commodities Round-Up | Crude oil prices slumps as fresh China lockdowns spark demand concerns
The return of lockdowns in China, from Shanghai to Shenzhen, is the reason crude oil has retreated from its recent peaks. (Read more on commodities)
India can hit previous highs if global markets don't worsen: Mark Matthews
Bank Julius Baer's Mark Matthews tells CNBC-TV18 he expects 15 percent earnings growth for India. He is of the view that the Indian market can revisit its all-time highs if global markets don’t worsen going forward.
Sharp fall in crude oil a big relief for India
Global Cues | Brent crude falls 9% to $109.7 a barrel
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares more:
Brokerage Views | Bharti Airtel, Max Financial, Voltas in the spotlight
--Credit Suisse on Bharti Airtel | Outperform | Target price: Rs 900
--Credit Suisse on Voltas | Neutral | Target: Rs 1,225
--CLSA On Max Financial | Buy | Target cut to Rs 1,030 from Rs 1,100
--CLSA on Cholamandalam Investment | Downgrade to Outperform from Buy | Target: Rs 825 (Check out other brokerage calls today)
Stocks To Watch | Ruchi Soya, SBI Life, ONGC, OMC stocks in focus today
--Sources say Canada Pension Fund to sell 0.56 percent in SBI Life at Rs 1,039-1,077 per share
--SEBI says ex-anchor investors to get an option to withdraw Ruchi Soya follow-on public offer (FPO) bids
--Crude oil rates fall by 9 percent overnight amid fears of weak demand due to China lockdown (Check out the complete list of stocks to track)
PVR-Inox Leisure Deal | Aiming for 3,000 screens in 7 years, says Inox management
Siddharth Jain, Director of INOX Leisure, says the merged entity will look to a double number of screens in 5-7 years from the current 1,500. “Currently as a combined entity, we have 1,500 screens but India has about 9,500 screens and China about 70,000 screens. Our aim is to double the number of screens in the next 5-7 years,” he tells CNBC-TV18. (Read more on the PVR-Inox deal)
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold 17,200 for now?
The Nifty50 has formed a small-bodied positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting the formation of a bullish hammer type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"However, with the Nifty50 having moved within a narrow range for the past few sessions, such a hammer pattern amid rangebound movement could be less predictive. Market action signals the emergence of buying from the lower end of the range," he says. (Read more)
S&P 500 climbs for 3rd session on Tesla boost
On Monday, the S&P 500 rises for the third day in a row as a sharp climb in Tesla shares overshadows weakness in energy and banking names.
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.3 percent
--Tesla surges 8 percent on stock-split plans (Read more on Wall Street)
Asian shares jump amid easing crude oil prices, optimism on Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Equities in other Asian markets jump on Tuesday tracking strong gains on Wall Street overnight amid optimism on the first peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than two weeks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.7 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.4 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.4 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 halted a 3-day losing run on Monday; PVR, Inox Leisure surged
Both headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 ended a choppy session mildly higher on Monday, halting a three-day losing streak, helped by a rebound in financial, auto and metal shares. Losses in select IT, pharma and consumer shares, however, limited the upside.
Both headline indices finished the day with gains of 0.4 percent. The Sensex rose 231.3 points to end at 57,593.5, rebounding 768.4 points from its lowest level of the day. The broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,222, up 69 points from its previous close.
PVR rose 3.1 percent and Inox Leisure 11.3 percent after the multiplex operators announced a merger.(Read more on the March 28 session)
