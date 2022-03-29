Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty50 near 17,300 tracking global markets; UltraTech, Maruti, HDFC top gainers

Ruchi Soya price not fairly discovered: JN Gupta

SES's JN Gupta tells CNBC-TV18 that Ruchi Soya's price is not fairly discovered because of the low float. He says he doesn't recall seeing anything similar to SEBI's action on Ruchi Soya in the last 4-5 years.

In his view, the market regulator should not have given the choice of withdrawing bids to institutional and HNI investors.

Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha tells CNBC-TV18 that the multiple seems to be relatively cheaper for Ruchi Soya compared to its peers.