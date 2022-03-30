Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Wednesday amid strong gains across global markets. At 7:20 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 180 points or one percent at 17,619.5. Crude oil fell by $2 a barrel and investors celebrated signs of progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Wall Street rallies on hopes Russia, Ukraine can resolve conflict
Wall Street indices jumped on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P extending gains to a fourth straight day, on optimism some progress was being made toward a deal to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
--S&P 500: up 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.8 percent
Asian shares jump tracking Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets surge except Japan tracking a strong session on Wall Street overnight, as crude oil declined by $2 a barrel and investors celebrated signs of progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up one percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to second straight day on Tuesday led by financial, IT shares
Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday boosted by financial and IT shares.
Both headline indices finished the day up 0.6 percent.
--Sensex: up 350.2 points at 57,943.7
--Nifty50: up 103.3 points at 17,325.3
Globally, the mood remained upbeat as investors cheered falling crude oil prices amid optimism about the first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in over two weeks.
