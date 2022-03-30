Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to second straight day on Tuesday led by financial, IT shares

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday boosted by financial and IT shares.

Both headline indices finished the day up 0.6 percent.

--Sensex: up 350.2 points at 57,943.7

--Nifty50: up 103.3 points at 17,325.3

Globally, the mood remained upbeat as investors cheered falling crude oil prices amid optimism about the first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in over two weeks.