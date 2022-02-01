Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to make gap-up start today; all eyes on Union Budget 2022

Stock Market LIVE Updates: As investors await the annual Union Budget, Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start amid gains across global markets. At 6:30 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty50 futures were up 169 points or one percent at 17,517.5, suggesting a strong opening ahead on Dalal Street. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for FY23 in Parliament later in the day. Analysts expects high volatility on the Budget day. Investors, analysts and economists will keenly look out for any changes in personal income tax in the upcoming Budget, how the government plans ot tackle the fiscal deficit, and what's in store for different sectors.
Fear index VIX up 6% at 21.95 ahead of Union Budget
The India Volatility Index (VIX)—known in market parlance as the fear index—has risen 6 percent to 21.95 ahead of the Budget, reflecting expectations of wild swings in share prices in Budget days. Markets globally have been volatile over the last month as the US Federal Reserve prepares to tighten liquidity and raise interest rates.
The market usually sees big moves on either sides on the day of the Budget, and given the backdrop of volatile global markets and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors, expect the tradition to be maintained today.
The Sensex closed above the psychological level of 58,000. Traders are eyeing 17400 as the immediate resistance level for the Nifty. The index closed at 17340 on Monday.
Adani Wilmar IPO subscribed over 17 times on final day
Adani Wilmar's IPO to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore was subscribed more than 17 times on Monday, the final day of the bidding process. The IPO of edible oil major Adani Wilmar -- a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group -- had opened for subscription on January 27.
At the end of the day, the Adani Wilmar IPO received bids for 212.9 crore shares as against the 12.3 crore shares on offer -- an overall subscription of 17.4 times, exchange data showed.
Adani Wilmar shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 8.
Auto stocks to be in focus today
Automobile manufacturers will start to report their monthly sales numbers on Monday, February 1. The Street expects some relief for the passenger vehicle segment on the semiconductor front and a weak demand recovery for two-wheelers. (What to expect in January auto sales reports)
Global Cues | Brent crude rises over 1% to $91.2/barrel
*What Happened Overnight*— Prashant Nair (@_prashantnair) February 1, 2022
- Equities posted large gains, S&P-500 +1.9%, Nasdaq +3.4%
- Mix of drivers - Month end flow, systematic short covering, retail buying dip..
- Treasury yields unchanged, USD weakness
- Brent +1.3% to $91.21/bbl
- Hawkish FOMC pricing stayed firm
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am. Like in 2021, this year's Union Budget will also be presented in "paperless form".
Today's Union Budget will be for the year starting April 2022. The entire Budget document will be released on a mobile application for the public. (Catch LIVE updates on Union Budget)
Trade Setup | What's in store for Nifty50 on Budget day?
The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, and one may expect further upside in the short term, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He expects swing movements of 1-2 percent on either side on the Budget day.
"After sustaining above important uptrend line support around 16,800-16,900 on the daily and weekly charts, the upside movement is along expected lines... One may expect the index to retest lower support if it fails to sustain momentum in the short term," he added. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell on the Budget day)
US stocks soar, S&P 500 logs weakest January since 2009
Wall Street indices closed higher on Monday, at the end of a volatile month, where the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite narrowly avoided its worst ever start to the year and the S&P 500 recorded its weakest January performance since 2009.
On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1.9 percent, the Dow Jones 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.4 percent. (Catch more on the January 31 Wall Street session)
On Tuesday morning, S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent.
Asian equities track Wall Street higher
Equities in other Asian markets tracked strength in Wall Street indices overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.2 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.1 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.
China and South Korea markets were shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.
SGX Nifty futures up 1%
At 6:30 am on February 1, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 169 points or one percent at 17,517.5, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street prior to the unveiling of the Union Budget for FY23 by the Finance Minister.
Sensex, Nifty50 closed 1.4% higher on Monday
A day prior to the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament by the Finance Minister, Indian equity benchmarks finished 1.4 percent higher, led by broad-based gains. The gain in both headline indices one day ahead of the Union Budget came for the first time in three years.
The 30-scrip index added 813.9 points to end at 58,014.2 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,339.9, up 237.9 points from its previous close. (Read more on the January 31 session)
