Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to make gap-up start today; all eyes on Union Budget 2022

Fear index VIX up 6% at 21.95 ahead of Union Budget

The India Volatility Index (VIX)—known in market parlance as the fear index—has risen 6 percent to 21.95 ahead of the Budget, reflecting expectations of wild swings in share prices in Budget days. Markets globally have been volatile over the last month as the US Federal Reserve prepares to tighten liquidity and raise interest rates.

The market usually sees big moves on either sides on the day of the Budget, and given the backdrop of volatile global markets and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors, expect the tradition to be maintained today.

The Sensex closed above the psychological level of 58,000. Traders are eyeing 17400 as the immediate resistance level for the Nifty. The index closed at 17340 on Monday.