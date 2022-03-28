Uma Exports IPO subscribed 18% so far on Day 1

By 10:42 am, the IPO receives a total of 16.9 lakh bids for the total 92.3 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of 18.3 percent. This is the first IPO to hit the Street in almost two months.

Here's how different investor categories are responding to the issue:

--NIIs: 6 percent

--Retail: 24 percent