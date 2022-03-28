Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 slid deep into the red after a mildly positive start on Monday, amid a largely negative trend across other Asian markets. Losses in financial, IT and consumer shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in select oil & gas counters lent some support. Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling almost one percent each in early deals. Investors globally tracked news updates about crude oil, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world closely.
Ruchi Soya FPO Fully Subscribed on final day
By 11 am, Ruchi Soya's follow-on public offer (FPO) received 6.6 crore bids for the total 4.9 crore shares on offer, a subscription of 1.3 times.
Nifty50 holds above 20 DMA
Out of the six main moving average, the 50-scrip index is below the five-, 10-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages.
|Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|17,194.4
|Bearish
|10
|17,088.6
|Bearish
|20
|16,756.8
|Bullish
|50
|17,168.6
|Bearish
|100
|17,330.7
|Bearish
|200
|17,042.7
|Bearish
Uma Exports IPO to raise up to Rs 60 crore opens
Buy Reliance Industries, Mindtree, Tata Chemicals: Ashish Chaturmohta
Ashish Chaturmohta, Director of Research at Sanctum Wealth Management, shares four stock recommendations:
--Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 4,500 with a stop loss at Rs 4,200
--Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 1,070 with a stop loss at Rs 950
--Sell Indraprastha Gas for a target of Rs 330 with a stop loss at Rs 380
--Buy Reliance Industries for targets of Rs 2,700 and Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,550
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
PVR, Inox leisure, Supreme Petrochem, Lemontree top BSE 500 gainers; Escorts, TTML top losers
As many as 400 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- in the red.
HDFC twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top drags on Sensex
Cipla, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, Maruti Suzuki top blue-chip gainers
Tata Consumer, ONGC, TCS, Coal India and JSW Steel also among the top gainers. On the other hand, the HDFC twins, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UPL, Shree Cement and Dr Reddy's the worst hit among the 33 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.
Here's how the 30-scrip pack looks like:
Stock Tips | DLF, Godrej Properties, Adani Ports among Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba's top picks
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com: Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss below Rs 730
--Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com: Buy DLF for a target of Rs 375-380 with a stop loss at Rs 360, and sell Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 7,300 with a stop loss at Rs 7,500 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Sensex drops over 250 pts from day's high amid choppy trade, Nifty slips below 17,150
The 30-scrip index rises to as high as 57,494.4 in early deals and fall as much as 270.7 points from there to 57,223.6 amid choppy trade. The Nifty50 slides to as low as 17,124.6, having gained to as high as 17,196.6 earlier in the session.
Global Signal | Inflation, Fed tightening expectations at the forefront
Inflation and Fed tightening expectations are at the absolute forefront of market participants. Bonds are under immense pressure, not just in the US but around the world. Fed and other central banks have been re-priced higher by markets.
A 191 basis points in terms of hikes are now priced in for the Fed this year. (Read more)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty firm above 17,150
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices up 0.2 percent. The Sensex up 110.5 points at 57,472.7 and the Nifty50 at 17,181.9, up 28.9 points from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | GAIL, MTAR Tech, pharma stocks in the spotlight
--GAIL to consider share buyback on March 31
--Drug regulator allows price hikes in more than 800 drugs from April 1
--AB Sun Life, UTI MF, ADAI and BNP Paribas acquire a 3.3 percent stake in MTAR Tech (Check out the complete list of stocks to track)
Brokerage Views | Bharti Airtel, Inox Leisure, PVR in focus today
--Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target price: Rs 860
--CLSA on Embassy REIT | Buy | Target: Rs 413
--CLSA says the proposed merger of Inox Leisure and PVR offers compelling synergy, retains 'buy' on both stocks (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Global Cues | Crude oil dips; Brent near $117 a barrel
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares details on key developments in the markets last week:
Trade Setup | Nifty likely to stay rangebound for now?
The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow, having moved within a narrow range of 17,400-17,000 for the past five sessions, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. A decisive move outside of the range can be expected going forward, he says.
Until the 50-scrip index breaks out of the 17,000-17,400 range, traders should find better opportunities in specific stocks, says Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. "We could continue to see stock-specific momentum amidst this consolidation and only a breakout will lead to any directional move," he adds. (Check out market cues, technical signals and key levels to track)
Wall Street indices pause stock comeback on Friday, keeps Treasury yields climbing
On Friday, Wall Street's three main indices finished a choppy session on a mixed note, as technology stocks took a breather after a rally. US Treasury yields rose to fresh heights as markets evaluated a world of elevated interest rates and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine.
--S&P 500: up 0.5 percent
--Dow Jones: up 0.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
Asia shares dip on Shanghai shutdown
Equities in other Asian markets slide as the coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, throwing another wrench into supply chains that could add to inflationary pressures. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.3 percent
Sensex fell 233 points on Friday, Nifty slid below 17,200
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 failed to make it to the green in yet another choppy session on Friday, closing lower for the third day in a row. Globally, the Fed's hawkish mood, shifts in Chinese economic policy and harsh movements in commodity markets thanks to the Ukraine crisis remained in focus.
Both indices closed 0.4 percent lower. The Sensex dropped 233.5 points to end at 57,362.2 and the Nifty settled at 17,153, down 69.8 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 25 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!