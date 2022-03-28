0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a flat start today; last day to subscribe to Ruchi Soya FPO

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a flat note, amid a largely negative trend across other Asian markets. At 7:28 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 3 points at 17,188. Investors globally tracked news updates about crude oil, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world closely.  

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a flat start today; last day to subscribe to Ruchi Soya FPO

  • Sensex fell 233 points on Friday, Nifty slid below 17,200

    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 failed to make it to the green in yet another choppy session on Friday, closing lower for the third day in a row. Globally, the Fed's hawkish mood, shifts in Chinese economic policy and harsh movements in commodity markets thanks to the Ukraine crisis remained in focus.

    Both indices closed 0.4 percent lower. The Sensex dropped 233.5 points to end at 57,362.2 and the Nifty settled at 17,153, down 69.8 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 25 session)

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Stock Market LIVE Updates
: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a flat note, amid a largely negative trend across other Asian markets. At 7:28 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 3 points at 17,188. Investors globally tracked news updates about crude oil, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world closely.
Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, and more, here:
First Published:  IST
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More