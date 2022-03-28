Sensex fell 233 points on Friday, Nifty slid below 17,200

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 failed to make it to the green in yet another choppy session on Friday, closing lower for the third day in a row. Globally, the Fed's hawkish mood, shifts in Chinese economic policy and harsh movements in commodity markets thanks to the Ukraine crisis remained in focus.

Both indices closed 0.4 percent lower. The Sensex dropped 233.5 points to end at 57,362.2 and the Nifty settled at 17,153, down 69.8 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 25 session)