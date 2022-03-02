Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Wednesday, as the market returns to trade after a day's holiday. Geopolitical tensions escalated as Russia further advanced its invasion of Ukraine that began last week. Crude oil prices surged more than seven percent to their highest since 2014. At 7:31 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 141.5 points or 0.9 percent at 16,566.5, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold 16,750 amid Ukraine turmoil?
"Unless the Nifty takes out 16,800, which has turned into a hurdle from being crucial support, on a closing basis, consolidation can be witnessed in the short term," says Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
On the other hand, once the index crosses 16,800 decisively, it can attempt a larger bounce towards 17,200, he added. (Check out key market cues, important levels to watch, technical chart signals)
Wall Street indices tank as Ukraine crisis hits financial stocks
Wall Street's three main indices fell on Tuesday dragged by financial stocks for a second straight day, as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened.
--S&P 500: down 1.6 percent
--Dow Jones: down 1.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.6 percent
Asian shares fall, crude oil surges again as Russia sanctions bite
Equities in other Asian markets decline and oil rates surge to their highest since 2014. Concerns about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine affect global market sentiment.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to second straight session on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a volatile session on Monday in the green ahead of India's official GDP data for the December quarter, though focus remained on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The Sensex ended 388.8 points or 0.7 percent higher at 56,247.3, rebounding 1,413.8 points from its intraday low. The Nifty50 settled at 16,793.9, up 135.5 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close, making a comeback after sliding below the 16,400 mark during the session. (Read more on the February 28 session)
