Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold 16,750 amid Ukraine turmoil?

"Unless the Nifty takes out 16,800, which has turned into a hurdle from being crucial support, on a closing basis, consolidation can be witnessed in the short term," says Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

On the other hand, once the index crosses 16,800 decisively, it can attempt a larger bounce towards 17,200, he added. (Check out key market cues, important levels to watch, technical chart signals)