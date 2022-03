Asian shares fall, crude oil surges again as Russia sanctions bite

Equities in other Asian markets decline and oil rates surge to their highest since 2014. Concerns about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine affect global market sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 percent.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.9 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent

--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.2 percent

--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.1 percent

--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent