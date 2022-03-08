HUL, Britannia don't have potential to grow at 15%-plus on a sustainable basis: Dipan Mehta

Elixir Equities Director Dipan Mehta is of the view that FMCG majors Hindustan Unilever and Britannia don't have the potential to grow at 15 percent-plus for 3-5 years. He prefers buying new age consumer stocks at the current juncture. He is positive on Jubilant FoodWorks. "The company is going to get hit by higher wheat prices, and maybe soft consumer demand. But these are temporary aberrations and eventually, it will pass on the cost increases and start to get growth rates, open new restaurants and get the whole thing going... With the lockdown being over and done with, you can expect more dinning out. The stock has corrected significantly over the past few months so the valuation comfort is also there," he says.

Mehta also advises investors to go for companies with exceptional, sustainable growth, and good earnings visibility for the next 3-4 years.