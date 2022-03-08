Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Tuesday's session on negative note amid weakness across most other global markets. Investors globally remained cautious as they tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war closely. Losses in financial, auto and metal shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in IT and pharma shares limited the downside. Broader markets strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices rising around one percent each in the morning.
HDFC Bank in downtrend, outlook remains negative: Hemen Kapadia
Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities tells CNBCTV18.com that HDFC Bank is in a short-, medium and long-term downtrend, having made made a lower top-lower bottom formation on the monthly chart and suggesting weakness in bigger timeframes. "The outlook continues to be negative though in the extreme near term, an oversold situation could lead to a small bounce. But this anticipated bounce is going to be a recovery and not a rally," he adds.
HDFC Bank shares down 1.6 percent at Rs 1,302.6, having hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,292 earlier in the day.
Dish TV to appeal before Securities Appellate Tribunal against SEBI order
Market regulator SEBI had asked Dish TV to disclose the outcome of its AGM within 24 hours.
Dish TV shares up 7.3 percent at Rs 15.1 in late morning deals, having risen as much as 8.9 percent earlier on Tuesday.
Here's how the FMCG pack fared
|Index
|Change (%)
|GODREJCP
|4.6
|DABUR
|1.2
|VBL
|1.1
|TATACONSUM
|0.9
|EMAMILTD
|0.8
|UBL
|0.8
|ITC
|0.4
|MCDOWELL-N
|0.4
|MARICO
|0.3
|COLPAL
|-0.1
|NESTLEIND
|-0.7
|RADICO
|-0.8
|HINDUNILVR
|-1.3
|BRITANNIA
|-1.6
|PGHH
|-1.9
HUL, Britannia don't have potential to grow at 15%-plus on a sustainable basis: Dipan Mehta
Elixir Equities Director Dipan Mehta is of the view that FMCG majors Hindustan Unilever and Britannia don't have the potential to grow at 15 percent-plus for 3-5 years. He prefers buying new age consumer stocks at the current juncture. He is positive on Jubilant FoodWorks. "The company is going to get hit by higher wheat prices, and maybe soft consumer demand. But these are temporary aberrations and eventually, it will pass on the cost increases and start to get growth rates, open new restaurants and get the whole thing going... With the lockdown being over and done with, you can expect more dinning out. The stock has corrected significantly over the past few months so the valuation comfort is also there," he says.
Mehta also advises investors to go for companies with exceptional, sustainable growth, and good earnings visibility for the next 3-4 years.
Buy TCS, Titan, sell Kotak Bank: Rahul Mohindar
Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com shares three trading calls:
--Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target of Rs 1,670-1,640 with a stop loss at Rs 1,733
--Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,480 with a stop loss at Rs 2,350
--Buy TCS for a target of Rs 3,700 with a stop loss at Rs 3,510
HDFC twins, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp hit 52-week lows
Shriram Transport Finance, PTC India, Spandana Sphoorty, Wockhardt, Heidelberg Cement, Nippon Life, Motherson Sumi and Indigo Paints also hit the trough.
Nifty Metal down 2%; IT index up 2%, pharma 1%
Here's how NSE's sectoral gauges fared:
|Index
|Change (%)
|NIFTY METAL
|-2
|NIFTY OIL & GAS
|-0.7
|NIFTY AUTO
|-0.5
|NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES
|-0.5
|NIFTY BANK
|-0.3
|NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES 25/50
|-0.2
|NIFTY PRIVATE BANK
|0
|NIFTY FMCG
|0.1
|NIFTY CONSUMER DURABLES
|0.2
|NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX
|0.9
|NIFTY PHARMA
|1
|NIFTY REALTY
|1.2
|NIFTY PSU BANK
|1.4
|NIFTY IT
|1.6
Nifty50 still over 300 pts from 5 DMA, over 1,000 pts from 200 DMA
|Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|16218.1
|Bearish
|10
|16494.6
|Bearish
|20
|16898.1
|Bearish
|50
|17342.3
|Bearish
|100
|17485.0
|Bearish
|200
|16946.0
|Bearish
Sensex rebounds over 600 pts from day's low to touch 52,000 mark, Nifty50 near 15,900
The Sensex bounces back as much as 613.8 points from an intraday low of 52,410.4 to touch 53,024.2. The Nifty50 climbs to as high as 15,896, having slipped below the 15,750 mark earlier in the day. Gains in IT, pharma and PSU banking stocks aid the recovery.
Rupee near record low
The rupee begins the day at 76.93 against the greenback, as against its previous close of 76.96 -- a record low.
Market at point where a lot of stocks will become interesting: Dipan Mehta
Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, believes a lot of stocks will become interesting in the market now.
His advice to investor who have missed out on good stories in specific sectors: Around current levels or 2-3 percent below lies a good place to start buying.
Investors can start to reshuffle the portfolio and improve its quality now, he says. "A lot of good quality stocks are now reaching levels where there is some amount of margin of safety. But where the bottom is is a very difficult question to answer at the moment... Perhaps nobody has the answer to it," he says.
HDFC twins, Tata Steel, Axis Bank top index drags
Hindalco, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Eicher, SBI Life top blue-chip laggards
On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Adani Ports top Nifty50 gainers.
Here's what the 30-scrip basket looked like in the first few minutes of trade:
Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty slips below 15,750
The 30-scrip index falls as much as 432.4 points or 0.8 percent to 52,410.39 in early deals after a weak start.
The broader Nifty50 benchmark slides to as low as 15,747.4, down 115.8 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the opening bell)
Stocks To Watch | Oil & gas stocks in the spotlight
--EU gas prices ease; Germany won't cut Russia sourcing
--Sources say NMDC raises iron ore rates by Rs 400/tonne (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 400 points, Nifty50 below 15,750
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex down 412.7 points or 0.8 percent at 52,430.1 and the Nifty50 benchmark at 15,747.8, down 115.4 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close.
Brokerage Views | SBI Cards, UltraTech, realty stocks in focus
--Credit Suisse tactically cuts India position to 'underweight' from 'overweight' citing higher oil prices, says it will look for opportunities to re-enter Indian market
--Credit Suisse on UltraTech | Outperform | Target lowered to Rs 7,500 from Rs 9,250
--CLSA on HAL | Buy | Target: Rs 1,740/Sh
--Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards | Overweight | Target: Rs 1,215
Norway Wealth Fund puts Adani Ports, other companies on watch list: Agencies
Adani Ports had earlier scrapped its plans to build a container terminal in Myanmar.
Biggest support for Nifty50 at 15,711: Prashanth Tapse
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, is of the view that the biggest support for the index is placed at 15,711, below which, one can expect a waterfall of selling that could take it to 14,251 with an inter-month perspective. "From a chartist's standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if the Nifty closes 16,557," he says.
NMDC hikes prices by Rs 400/tonne effective today: Sources
Sources say the prices hiked due to firm steel and international pellet prices.
This would be a third hike in iron ore rates in Q4.
NMDC offered no response to CNBC-TV18's query on the price hike.
Global Cues | Brent crude above $120/barrel
Trade Setup | Will Nifty50 bounce back soon?
The Nifty50 has entered a crucial support zone around 15,900 and some rebounds can be expected as the market appears to be a bit oversold, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.
"We do not want to jump to the conclusion immediately that the market is out of the woods. As of now, we are not expecting the Nifty to go below 15,500- 15,200 in the worst case scenario," he says.
Chavan's advice to traders: Avoid aggressive shorts and stay stock-specific. (Key market cues, technical signals and important levels to track)
Wall Street indices tumble overnight; Nasdaq Composite in bear territory
The three main Wall Street indices suffered major losses on Monday. The prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about accelerating inflation.
The Nasdaq Composite confirmed it was in a bear market.
--S&P 500: down 3 percent
--Dow Jones: down 2.4 percent (Read more on how the US market fared on March 7)
--Nasdaq Composite: down 3.6 percent
Asian shares in the red; Russia, Ukraine fail to reach a deal on humanitarian corridors
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red as Ukraine and Russia fail to reach a deal on creating "humanitarian corridors" from affected cities. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.5 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.5 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended losses to 4th session on Monday; Nifty Bank in bear zone
Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses for the fourth day in a row on Monday as crude oil prices surged past the $130 a barrel mark amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. Except for the metal space, losses across sectors -- especially financial, auto and consumer -- pulled the headline indices lower.
Both Sensex and Nifty recovered some of the day's losses after falling more than three percent. The 30-share index shed 1,491.1 points to end at 52,842.8 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark finished the day at 15,879.3, down 366.05 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 7 session)
