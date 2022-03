Market at point where a lot of stocks will become interesting: Dipan Mehta

Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, believes a lot of stocks will become interesting in the market now.

His advice to investor who have missed out on good stories in specific sectors: Around current levels or 2-3 percent below lies a good place to start buying.

Investors can start to reshuffle the portfolio and improve its quality now, he says. "A lot of good quality stocks are now reaching levels where there is some amount of margin of safety. But where the bottom is is a very difficult question to answer at the moment... Perhaps nobody has the answer to it," he says.