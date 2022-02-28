Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a negative start today; SGX Nifty futures give up initial gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the holiday-truncated week on a negative note, amid weakness across most other Asian markets as investors remained cautious on newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At 8:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 111.5 points or 0.7 percent at 16,548, having iven up initial gains earlier in the day.
Biocon Biologics to acquire Viatris biosimilar assets for up to $3.3 billion
Biocon Biologics enters into a definitive agreement with Viatris to acquire the US-based company's biosimilars business. The deal is worth up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash, according to Biocon Biologics, an arm of Biocon.
Biocon Biologics aims to create a unique fully integrated global biosimilarts enterprise.
Biocon Biologics says that under the deal, subject to regulatory and other approvals, Viatris will receive consideration of up to $3.335 billion, including cash up to $2.335 billion and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).
Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 out of the woods?
Since the Nifty's drop below the sacrosanct 200-day simple moving average of around 16,900 happened with a breakaway gap, the situation will remain challenging for traders till it reclaims 16,800-17,000 levels with some authority, Sameet Chavan of Angel One tells CNBCTV18.com. That is possible in the near term only if tensions ease on the Russia-Ukraine front, he says.
"Till the time it does not happen, we are not completely out of the woods. On the other hand, immediate support is at 16,400 and then 16,200. but we will not be surprised if the index slides below 16,000 if things worsen," he adds. (Check out key market cues, important levels to watch and what technical charts suggest)
S&P 500 futures tank over 2%
S&P 500 futures down 2.2 percent in early hours on Monday, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street. Some investors believe buying the dip this time may be a far riskier bet than in the past as markets face geopolitical strife and a hawkish Federal Reserve.
On Friday, the three main US indices -- the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite -- rose 1.6-2.5 percent tracking gains across global markets as investors welcomed talk of renewed diplomacy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Asian shares fall amid nervousness among investors on Russia-Ukraine front
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day largely lower, as nervousness persisted among investors about geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.9 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 2.2 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 halted a 7-day losing streak on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Friday, recouping half of the previous day's losses, amid cautious gains across global markets as investors assessed the impact of Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.
The 30-scrip Sensex index finished the day up 1,328.6 points or 2.4 percent at 55,858.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,658.4, up 410.5 points or 2.5 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the February 28 session)
