Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a negative start today; SGX Nifty futures give up initial gains

Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 out of the woods?

Since the Nifty's drop below the sacrosanct 200-day simple moving average of around 16,900 happened with a breakaway gap, the situation will remain challenging for traders till it reclaims 16,800-17,000 levels with some authority, Sameet Chavan of Angel One tells CNBCTV18.com. That is possible in the near term only if tensions ease on the Russia-Ukraine front, he says.

"Till the time it does not happen, we are not completely out of the woods. On the other hand, immediate support is at 16,400 and then 16,200. but we will not be surprised if the index slides below 16,000 if things worsen," he adds.