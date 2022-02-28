Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a negative start today; SGX Nifty futures give up initial gains

Biocon Biologics to acquire Viatris biosimilar assets for up to $3.3 billionBiocon Biologics enters into a definitive agreement with Viatris to acquire the US-based company's biosimilars business. The deal is worth up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash, according to BioconBiologics, an arm of Biocon.Biocon Biologics aims to create a unique fully integrated global biosimilarts enterprise.Biocon Biologics says that under the deal, subject to regulatory and other approvals, Viatris will receive consideration of up to $3.335 billion, including cash up to $2.335 billion and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).