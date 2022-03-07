Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine, Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim

Ukraine to ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.

Although the court's rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.

Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war