Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 suffered sharp losses on Monday following a gap-down opening, as crude oil prices surged past $130 a barrel mark amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Investors globally tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Barring the metal space, a sell-off across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT and consumer stocks being the biggest contributors to the fall. Broader markets also bled, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices down around three percent each.
Sell Indiabulls Housing, Can Fin Homes: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com shares two trading calls:
--Sell Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 550
--Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance for a target of Rs 125 with a stop loss at Rs 143
Zerodha says started receiving live data from NSE
In an update at 9:48 am, Zerodha says: "We have started receiving live data from NSE. To confirm, you can check the Last Trade time (LTT) in the marketwatch before placing orders."
Rupee hits record low, opens at 76.93 against dollar
Higher fuel, metal rates hurting auto companies: Manish Sonthalia
Manish Sonthalia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services tells CNBC-TV18 that higher prices of fuel and metal are hurting auto companies. He also says the Nifty50 could fall to 15,000 and start finding valuation support.
BSE says working normally today, NSE says exchange rates updating normally
Issue with NSE stock data feeds across members: Zerodha
Zerodha says there is an issues with live ticks. "There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all brokers. Please check 20 depth before placing orders or place orders on BSE. Order placement is not affected. We're checking this with NSE," the brokerage says.
Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Eicher, M&M top blue-chip laggards
As many as 46 stocks in the Nifty50 pack in the red. The only gainers on Nifty50: Hindalco, Coal India, ONGC and Tata Steel.
How the 30-scrip basket fared:
Sensex plunges over 1,500 pts, Nifty sinks below 15,850
The 30-scrip index tumbles as much as 1,517.7 points or 2.8 percent to 52,816.1 in early deals after a huge gap-down opening. The broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 15,813.1, down 432.3 points or 2.7 percent from its previous close.
Stock Tips | ITC, ONGC among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com: Buy ITC for a target of Rs 235 with a stop loss at Rs 220
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com: Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 164 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 1,150 pts, Nifty below 15,900
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex down 1,160.5 points or 2.1 percent at 53,173.3 and the Nifty50 at 15,868, down 377.4 points or 2.3 percent from its previous close.
Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine, Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim
Ukraine to ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.
Although the court's rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
Stocks To Watch | ONGC, Oil India, GAIL, auto stocks in focus today
--Crude oil surges to multi-year high; Brent near $130/barrel
--Gas prices continue to rise
--Moody's says another global semiconductor shortage likely (Check out other important stocks to track today)
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive | CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna on Sunday evening in Delhi as part of its investigation into the co-location scam. The CBI had on March 5 argued strongly against giving bail to Ramkrishna. Chitra is one of the key accused in NSE co-location case.
In December 2015, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) started getting complaints regarding the abuse of NSE's co-location facility, and the hiring and promotion of Anand Subramanian. SEBI started its inquiry in the matter. (Read more on the co-location scam)
Rupee sank below 76 mark to 11-week low vs US dollar on Friday
The rupee on Friday slid below the 76 mark against the greenback for the first time this year, and settled at an 11-week low of 76.17.
Investors assessed the global economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict amid rising crude oil prices. (Key things to know before the opening bell)
Brokerage Views | Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, ICICI Lombard General and more
--CLSA on Kotak Bank | Buy | Target price: Rs 2,200
--Macquarie on Asian Paints | Outperform | Target: Rs 3,800
--Jefferies on Bajaj Finance | Neutral | Rs 7,200
--Morgan Stanley on ICICI Lombard | Overweight | Target: Rs 1,920 (Check out other brokerage calls)
Oil surges after US Secretary of State says US contemplating banning Russian oil imports
The US Secretary of State also says that such action will be coordinated with European allies.
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair has the details:
Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 approaching a near-term bottom?
"Although markets are oversold for the last few days, there is no respite overall and we cannot forget that this correction has lot to do with geopolitical concerns with respect to Russia and Ukraine. Till the time things do not stabilise there, the market is likely to sway on newsflow... One should brace for similar volatility and surprises on either side," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.
"War kind of scenarios are always tricky... We can clearly see a negative trend on the weekly timeframe... Although the Nifty has reached our initial target of 16,200, we do not want to pre-empt any near-term bottom," he added. (Check out key market cues, technical signals, important levels to track)
Global Cues | Gold hits 19-month high, races past $2,000/ounce
Bond Deals | HDFC, ICICI Securities, Godrej Industries in the spotlight
--HDFC to raise at least Rs 500 crore through 10-year bonds
--ICICI Securities to raise funds through a three-month commercial paper at a 4.39 percent coupon
--HDFC to raise funds through a one-year commercial paper at a 5.10 percent coupon (Check out other important bond deals today)
Oil prices surges past $130/barrel, euro falls, bonds rally
Crude oil prices surge more than 10 percent on the back of the risk of a ban of Russian supply by the US and Europe.
--Brent crude: up by $12.7 higher at $130.8/barrel
--US crude: up by $9.9 at $125.6/barrel. (Read more on oil prices)
Russia-Ukraine War | Asian shares plunge as crude oil surges
Equities in other Asian markets begin the week with deep cuts as oil prices soar amid the risk of a US and European ban on Russian supply and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets.
No sign of cooling on the Russian-Ukraine war front.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 2.8 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 3.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 4.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 2.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.8 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 1.5 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended losses to 3rd day on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a third straight day on Friday amid heightened geopolitical tensions, after Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
The Sensex fell 768.9 points or 1.4 percent to end at 54,333.8 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,245.4, down 252.7 points or 1.5 percent from its previous close.
It was the fourth weekly loss in a row for both Sensex and Nifty50 -- their worst losing streak in two years -- and the worst weekly performance for the Nifty Bank in 18 months. (Read more on the March 4 session)
