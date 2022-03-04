Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today amid Russia-Ukraine war; SGX Nifty futures tank 300 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday amid nervourness among investors globally tracking newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war. At 7:36 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 310.5 points or 1.9 percent at 16,201. A sell-off across global markets amid heightened geopolitical tensions was likely to dent market sentiment on Dalal Street.
Wall Street indices finish lower dragged by growth stocks
The three main Wall Street indices fell on Thursday, with growth stocks including Tesla and Amazon denting the Nasdaq Composite, as the Ukraine crisis kept investors on edge.
--S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.6 percent
Asian stocks fall as Ukraine crisis deepens, oil jumps
Equities in other Asian markets suffer deep losses in early hours on Friday amid rising oil prices following a report that a Ukranian nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest -- was on fire. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.5 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.6 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 1.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.4 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 failed to stay in the green on Thursday, extended losses to 2nd day
Indian equity benchmarks slid into the red in the second half of a choppy session on Thursday, dragged by financial and automobile shares. Globally, geopolitical uncertainty continued to keep investors nervous one week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Both headline indices finished the day with a cut of 0.7 percent. The Sensex shed 366.2 points to end at 55,102.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,498.1, down 107.9 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 3 session)
