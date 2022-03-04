Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today amid Russia-Ukraine war; SGX Nifty futures tank 300 pts

Sensex, Nifty50 failed to stay in the green on Thursday, extended losses to 2nd day

Indian equity benchmarks slid into the red in the second half of a choppy session on Thursday, dragged by financial and automobile shares. Globally, geopolitical uncertainty continued to keep investors nervous one week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Both headline indices finished the day with a cut of 0.7 percent. The Sensex shed 366.2 points to end at 55,102.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,498.1, down 107.9 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 3 session)