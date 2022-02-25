Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note, amid cautious gains across global markets as investors tracked newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. At 7:37 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were up 233 points or 1.4 percent at 16,470. The 50-scrip index was set to begin the March futures & options (F&O) series later in the day, after it finished the February series with a cut of 854 points or five percent.
Sensex jumps over 1,100 points, Nifty50 near 16,600
Both headline indices rise as much as 2.1 percent after a positive opening. The Sensex gains as much as 1,128.8 points to 55,658.7 and the Nifty50 climbs to as high as 16,587.4, up 339.5 points from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | Nykaa, Paytm, oil & gas stocks in the spotlight
--Indian Oil to be excluded from Nifty50 from March 31, Apollo Hospitals to be included
--Revision timeline post-listing changed to one month from three months (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
NSE Colocation Case | CBI arrests Anand Subramanian in Chennai
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last night arrested former NSE COO Anand Subramanian in connection with the 2018 NSE colocation case, according to sources in the know of the matter. Subramanian was an advisor to Chitra Ramkrishna during 2015-16.
The CBI had recently started interrogating questioned N Murlidaran, Executive Vice Chairman of NSEIT, in Mumbai as part of its probe into irregularities in NSE’s colocation facility. They have also recently questioned Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian and Ravi Narain. (Read more)
Stock Tips | Infosys, ICICI Bank, GNFC among Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar's top stock picks today
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities: Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,750-1,760 with a stop loss at Rs 1,640
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com: Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 256 with a stop loss at Rs 241 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up nearly 800 points, Nifty50 above 16,500
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex up 796 points or 1.5 percent at 55,325.9, and the Nifty50 at 16,515.7, up 267.7 points or 1.7 percent from its previous close.
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Hello March | Monthly F&O series begins with 77% rollover from Feb
Dalal Street to begin the March F&O series today, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the February series with a loss of 862.2 points or five percent.
The 50-scrip index moved within a range of 1,591.4 points in the monthly series gone by. (Read more on F&O rollovers)
|Month
|Rollovers (%)
|OI at start of series (crore shares)
|FII long exposure in index futures (%)
|March
|77
|1.1
|48
|February
|75
|1.03
|33
|January
|79
|0.96
|66
|December
|83
|1.05
|70
|November
|82
|1.04
|54
Brokerage Views | ONGC, Indus Towers, IGL in focus today
--Morgan Stanley on ONGC | Overweight | Target: RS 263
--Jefferies on Indus Towers | Buy | Target: Rs 295 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 handle more shockwaves?
"The Nifty50 closed below the 200-day simple moving average after a long time. Considering the uncertainties, the index may trade lower between 16,800 and 16,000," says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"The market is in a corrective mode and will complete its corrective pattern between 16,200 and 16,000," he adds. (Check out key market cues and what technical charts suggest ahead of the opening bell)
Asian shares rise but cautiously; Russia-Ukraine crisis in focus
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day on a positive note tracking a dramatic overnight recovery on Wall Street, after US President Joe Biden unveils harsh new sanctions against Russia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.7 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: 1.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.6 percent
Wall Street indices recover initial losses to end in the green
All of the three main US equity benchmarks recover initial losses to finish higher in a dramatic market reversal on Thursday. US President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia after Moscow began an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
--S&P 500: up 1.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 3.3 percent
SGX Nifty futures signal positive start ahead on Dalal Street
At 7:50 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- up 265.5 points or 1.6 percent at 16,502.5, having risen as much as 372.5 points earlier on Friday.
Sensex, Nifty50 saw their worst day in nearly 21 months
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 plunged more than 4.5 percent on Thursday -- their worst single-day loss since May 2020, as Russia's move to invade Ukraine sent shockwaves across global markets.
The 30-scrip index fell 2,702.2 points or 4.7 percent to end at 54,529.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,248, down 815.3 points or 4.8 percent.
The 50-scrip index finished the February F&O series down 862.2 points or five percent. (Read more on the February 24 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!