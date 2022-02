Sensex, Nifty50 saw their worst day in nearly 21 months

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 plunged more than 4.5 percent on Thursday -- their worst single-day loss since May 2020, as Russia's move to invade Ukraine sent shockwaves across global markets.

The 30-scrip index fell 2,702.2 points or 4.7 percent to end at 54,529.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,248, down 815.3 points or 4.8 percent.

The 50-scrip index finished the February F&O series down 854 points or five percent. (Read more on the February 24 session)