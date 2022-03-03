Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Thursday's session on a positive note tracking a rebound in global markets after reassuring comments from the Fed. Investors, however, remained cautious over newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war. Gains across sectors aided investor sentiment. Financial, IT, metal and oil & gas shares were the biggest contributors to the gain in headline indices. Broader markets strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising around one percent each.
Apple, Amazon, Alphabet now available for Indian retail investors
Want to invest in Google, Facebook or Netflix? The NSE IFSC exchange, which is NSE’s subsidiary in the GIFT City in Gandhinagar, has begun trading in about eight US stocks: Amazon, Tesla, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Apple and Walmart. (Read more)
CLSA upgrades Piramal Enterprises to 'buy', trims target price
CLSA upgrades Piramal Enterprises to 'buy' from 'outperform' but brings down its target price to Rs 2,800 from Rs 2,850. Piramal Enterprises shares give up most of initial gains on Thursday, after rising as much as 2.8 percent to Rs 2138.6.
The company's lending business is trading at an attractive price-to-book ratio of 0.7 times, according to the brokerage, which lowers its value for Piramal's pharma business from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,055, and its EBITDA estimates by 1-3 percent citing higher input costs. Its RoE estimate of 10-11 percent does not factor in upside from DHFL’s NPL recoveries and the impact of deferred tax assets.
Here are some highlights of what CLSA says:
--Piramal has corrected 15 percent in past one month probably due to concern over NCLAT order regarding fraud book of DHFL
--No downside from this legal case
--Integration of DHFL on track; business should be in full flow from second half of FY23
--Expect 15 percent retail loan book CAGR once DHFL up and running (Read more)
Nifty Bank slides into the red, down 0.6%
The banking index had begun the day with a rise of as much as 1.2 percent. Here's how the BFSI pack fared:
|Index
|Change (%)
|MUTHOOTFIN
|3.9
|RECLTD
|1.1
|PFC
|0.8
|HDFCAMC
|0.4
|ICICIGI
|0.4
|PEL
|0.4
|CHOLAFIN
|0.3
|SRTRANSFIN
|0.2
|M&MFIN
|0.1
|HDFC
|0.1
|HDFCBANK
|0
|BAJFINANCE
|-0.1
|BAJAJFINSV
|-0.5
|SBIN
|-0.5
|ICICIBANK
|-0.9
|AXISBANK
|-1.2
|KOTAKBANK
|-1.3
|SBILIFE
|-1.7
|ICICIPRULI
|-2.5
|HDFCLIFE
|-4
BTC buyers could be active at lower support of $40,000: Mudrex's Edul Patel
Edul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto investing platform Mudrex, believes BTC buyers could be active at lower support of $40,000. "A pullback is capable of neutralising intraday charts. Buyers need to move stronger resistance at $46,000 to bring back BTC into a winning streak, reversing a three-month downtrend," he says.
Patel expects volatility in the crypto market to persist for a few more days due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Bitcoin: down 2.2 percent at $43,277.1
Ethereum: down 3.5 percent at $2,893.7
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
Oil rates tend to soften eventually despite geopolitical tensions: Mark Matthews
Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co tells CNBC-TV18 commodity prices, in his view, could go anywhere. One can expect commodity prices to soften but "not a whole lot", he says.
Generally, crude oil tends to soften eventually despite geopolitical tensions, according to Matthews. The impact of oil on the Indian economy is not as much as it used to be 10-15 years ago, he says.
Rupee opens marginally lower at 75.75 vs US dollar
The rupee begins the day at 75.75 against the greenback. On Wednesday, it had settled at 75.70.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis | External Affairs Ministry says Indian Embassy in continuous touch with Indian nationals pn evacuations
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
Oil continues to rise, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist
Oil prices continues to rise as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries. Brent crude surges above $116 per barrel.
OPEC and its allies including Russia decide to maintain increase in output by 4,00,000 barrels per day in March despite the price surge, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and snubbing calls from consumers for more crude. (Read more on crude oil, other commodities)
Infosys, HDFC twins, HCL Tech top index movers
On the other hand, losses in stocks such as ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank biggest drags.
Sensex, Nifty50 off initial highs; auto index slips into the red
The Sensex left with a gain of 221.5 points or 0.4 percent at 55,690.4 and the Nifty50 at 16,662, up 56.1 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.
|Index
|Change (%)
|NIFTY BANK
|0.1
|NIFTY AUTO
|-0.1
|NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES
|0.1
|NIFTY FMCG
|0.1
|NIFTY IT
|1.3
|NIFTY MEDIA
|0.9
|NIFTY METAL
|0.7
|NIFTY PHARMA
|0.3
|NIFTY PSU BANK
|0.5
|NIFTY PRIVATE BANK
|0.2
|NIFTY REALTY
|0.8
|NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX
|0.4
|NIFTY CONSUMER DURABLES
|0.1
|NIFTY OIL & GAS
|1.5
Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Sources say trade with Russia has come to a virtual standstill
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
History suggests state elections have limited impact on market, good time to buy auto stocks: Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah
Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital tells CNBC-TV18 that state elections have a limited impact on the market, going by history. He is of the view that correction is not out of the ordinary for the market.
He believe it is a good time to buy auto stocks, and says that Maruti Suzuki has been struggling in SUV segment market share.
He suggests avoiding ONGC shares now despite the spike in crude oil rates.
Indian Oil, Coal India, Wipro, ONGC, Tech Mahindra top blue-chip gainers
On the other hand, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, UltraTech, SBI Life and Nestle the worst hit among the 13 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:
Sensex jumps over 500 points, Nifty50 tops 16,750
Both headline indices jump as much as one percent in early deals after a positive start. The Sensex rises as much as 527.7 points to 55,996.6 and the broader Nifty50 climbs to as high as 16,769, up 163 points from its previous close.
Nifty’s biggest support at 16,407: Prashanth Tapse
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, is of the view that the Nifty’s biggest support is at 16,407. From a chartist's standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if the index closes above 16,807, above which, its next resistance is at 17,057, he adds.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up nearly 450 pts, Nifty50 above 16,700
Brokerage Views | Vedanta, UPL, Piramal Enterprises in the spotlight
--Citi on Vedanta | Buy | Target price: Rs 435
--CLSA on Piramal Enterprises | Buy | Target: Rs 2,800
--Morgan Stanley on UPL | Overweight | Target: Rs 951 (Check out other brokerage calls today)
Russia-Ukraine Crisis | MSCI removes ‘un-investable’ Russia from EM indices
--World Bank halts all projects in Russia, Belarus
--Ukrainian officials confirm Russia's capture of Kherson
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
Global Cues | Oil reaches highest level in more than a decade
ONGC+ agrees to stock to gradual increases in output, in line with expectations.
Promoters acquire additional Adani Ports shares in last 2 months; FPIs,LIC cut stake
Stocks To Watch | PVR, Inox Leisure, ONGC, metal shares in focus today
--Maharashtra eases COVID restrictions; cinemas, restaurants to operate at 100 percent capacity
--Crude oil extends gains, Brent touches $118/barrel level
--Metal rates continue to rise (Check out the complete list of stocks to track)
Trade Setup | Can bulls aid a pullback in Nifty50?
The Nifty50 has formed a bullish harami candlestick pattern on the daily chart, supporting a pullback rally, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
However, he says the short-term texture appears to be weak, which suggests that a fresh rally will be possible only after the 50-scrip index crosses 16,680. (Key market cues, important levels to track, what technical charts suggest)
Fitch, Moody's cut Russia's sovereign ratings to 'junk', may lower further
FIIs net sell Rs 4,338.94 crore equities on Wednesday
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, made net purchases of Rs 3,061.7 crore, provisional exchange data shows.
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Global Cues | Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says US monetary policy never on auto-pilot, support 25 bps rate hike in March
Jerome Powell also says he is hoping for inflation relief but it is difficutl to say when it will happen.
The US economy is strong and the labour market tight, he adds.
Wall Street indices end sharply higher; Jerome Powell assuages rate worries
The three main Wall Street indices surged on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank would likely raise key rates less than some investors had feared.
Powell’s comments, in testimony to the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, helped calm investors after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent markets into a tailspin. Powell said he is inclined to support a 25-basis-point rate hike in March, quelling some concerns about the potential for a more aggressive rate hike.
--S&P 500: up 1.9 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.6 percent (Read more)
Asian shares rise but cautiously
Equities in other Asian markets rise following reassuring comments from the Fed that pushed Wall Street indices higher. However, caution prevails among investors as they tracked newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up half a percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.5 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.7 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent (Read more)
Sensex, Nifty50 snapped 2-day winning streak on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session more than one percent lower on Wednesday as investors returned to trade after a day's holiday. Weakness across global markets amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine dampened investor sentiment.
The Sensex fell 778.4 points to end at 55,468.9 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,606, down 188 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 2 session)