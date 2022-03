Sensex, Nifty50 snapped 2-day winning streak on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session more than one percent lower on Wednesday as investors returned to trade after a day's holiday. Weakness across global markets amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine dampened investor sentiment.

The Sensex fell 778.4 points to end at 55,468.9 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,606, down 188 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 2 session)