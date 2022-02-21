Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 drop 1%; Titan, M&M, L&T fall 2%; Paytm hits new low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Monday's session on a negative note, amid weakness across global markets as investors remained concerned about the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Weakness across sectors, led by financial, auto, metal and oil & gas shares, pulled headline indices lower. Broader markets also weakened with the Nifty Midcap 100 index down 0.9 percent in early deals. The Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 1.6 percent. Analysts expect the market to be volatile for much of this week, ahead of the expiry of monthly F&O contracts due on Thursday.
Dr Reddy's received establishment inspection report from US regulator for Duvvada
Dr Reddy's up 0.4 percent at Rs 4,337, having risen as much as 2.2 percent to Rs 4,415.1.
An establishment inspection report indicates closure of inspection.
Nifty could slide to 16,800 if it gives up 17,200 on a closing basis: Manish Hathiramani
The Nifty has breached the 17,200 support level, a closing below which could lead to a slide to 16,800, according to Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.
"Resistance is at 17,250-17,300 levels. Until we do not get past that, any pullback can be utilied to short the index," he says.
Schaeffler a great biz but stock a bit expensive: Prakash Diwan
Market expert Prakash Diwan believes companies like Schaeffler India have a play on automobile components, but if one has to take on a pure bearings play, it's a different ballgame altogether. "As an auto component supplier, no doubt it has been growing very well. It has increased market share and has got pricing power, which is very, very difficult for auto component companies. But I would either play the pure bearing play with Timken India. If I had to pick among auto component makers, I would take something with slightly better headroom in terms of expansion. Look at, for example, the segments that Suprajit Engineering is Steel Strips Wheels are in. These are areas of growth that are very clear and visible," he says.
"Bearings is competitive I don't know how long this pricing power remains with Schaeffler... It's a great business but a bit expensive at this point in time," he adds.
Paytm shares hit fresh low of Rs 820; should you buy, sell or hold One97 stock now?
Paytm parent One97 Communications hits a fresh low, falling as much as 1.6 percent to Rs 820.2 apiece -- its lowest intraday level recorded since a November 2021 listing.
At this level, One97 shares changed hands at a discount of 61.9 percent to the issue price. (Read more on Paytm shares)
IT stocks need to fall a bit more, no big returns expected in tech stocks: Ambit Capital's Dhiraj Agarwal
Dhiraj Agarwal of Ambit Capital tells CNBC-TV18 he would not buy tech stocks now as he does not expect big returns in the space. IT stocks, he believes, need to fall a bit more before they become buys. A slide of 8-10 percent or a cumulative correction of 15 percent should be fair, he says.
HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Titan, Bajaj Finserv top blue-chip laggards
UltraTech, Bajaj Finance, L&T, UPL and BPCL also among the losers. Only four Nifty50 stocks in the green: NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's and TCS.
Stock Tips | Voltas, GAIL among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks today
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com: Buy Voltas for a target of Rs 1,285 with a stop loss below Rs 1,224
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com: Buy GAIL with a stop loss below Rs 138 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty near 17,150
Both headline indices extend losses after a weak start to the day. The Sensex falls as much as 360.7 points or 0.6 percent to 57,472.3 and the Nifty50 slides to as low as 17,163.4, down 113 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 250 points, Nifty below 17,200
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices down half a percent. The Sensex down 281.3 points at 57,551.7 and the Nifty50 at 17,192.3, down 84.1 points from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | Federal Bank, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's and more
--Federal Bank arm FedFina files DRHP for IPO; company to sell 7 percent stake
--Tech Mahindra sold 35.3 lakh shares; promoter shareholding now at 25.5 percent (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Bond Deals | HUDCO, Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance in the spotlight
--HUDCO sets a 5.59 percent coupon on three-year and 10-day bonds
--Bajaj Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 2,000 crore on two-year bonds at a 5.85 percent coupon
--L&T Finance to raise funds through a one-year commercial paper at a 5.15 percent coupon (Check out all key bond deals)
Decoding identity of Chitra Ramkrishna’s mysterious yogi: some possible clues
Who is (or was) the mysterious yogi in the Himalayas advising NSE’s ex-CEO Chitra Ramkrishna on matters of the stock exchange is the question on the minds of everybody with even a passing interest in financial markets.
Consultancy EY has pointed out Anand Subramanian, NSE’s former Group Operating Officer and Ramkrishna’s close confidante, as the person behind the e-mail id rigyajursama@outlook.com with whom Ramkrishna had shared confidential information.
NSE seems to agree with that, but SEBI is not buying the theory. (Read more)
Decoding identity of Chitra Ramkrishna’s mysterious yogi: some possible clues
Who is (or was) the mysterious yogi in the Himalayas advising NSE’s ex-CEO Chitra Ramkrishna on matters of the stock exchange is the question on the minds of everybody with even a passing interest in financial markets.
Consultancy EY has pointed out Anand Subramanian, NSE’s former Group Operating Officer and Ramkrishna’s close confidante, as the person behind the e-mail id rigyajursama@outlook.com with whom Ramkrishna had shared confidential information.
NSE seems to agree with that, but SEBI is not buying the theory. (Read more)
Rupee made its biggest jump in 3 months on Friday
The rupee appreciated by 40 paise on Friday -- its biggest single-day gain in over three months. It settled at a more than two-week high of 74.66 against the greenback. (Read more on INR vs USD and other important things to know ahead of the opening bell)
Brokerage Views | Paytm, NTPC, Ambuja Cements in focus
--Goldman Sachs on Paytm | Buy | Target price: Rs 1,460
--ICICI Securities on Paytm | Buy | Target: Rs 1,352
--Jefferies on Ambuja Cements | Buy | Targer: Rs 425
--CLSA on NTPC | Buy | Target: Rs 180 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
Ambuja going east aggressively; what could it mean?
Over the past few years, Ambuja Cements has been egged on by investors to expand its capacity. The company has been a little bit more aggressive in past few years. But now it seems the Street is a little jittery about their recent plan. (Read more)
Global Cues | Brent crude above $92/barrel
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Did You Know? | LIC stock holding larger than GDP of 128 countries
As LIC gears up for an IPO, here are answers to a few FAQs on what is set to become the biggest IPO of all time in India.
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold 17,200?
"Till the time the war kind of scenario does not subside completely, uncertainty is likely to loom over the markets across the globe," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.
"It's advisable not to trade aggressively; traders should avoid carrying positions overnight," he adds. (Check out what technical charts suggest, key levels to track)
Wall Street indices fell on Friday on concerns about Russia-Ukraine conflict
On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices dropped on rising worries over escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and the prospect of a tightened interest rate hike timeline from the Fed in response to decades-high inflation.
--S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent
Asian shares weaken as Russia-Ukraine crisis remains in focus
Equities in other Asian markets make a weak start to the week, though investors remained hopeful for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff. US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin agree in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.4 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.5 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: flat
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 ended yet another choppy session with minor cuts on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks ended mildly lower on Friday, as investors remained concerned about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and sooner-than-anticipated hikes in key interest rates.
The Sensex declined 59 points or 0.1 percent to end at 57,833 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,276.3, down 28.3 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!