Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 drop 1%; Titan, M&M, L&T fall 2%; Paytm hits new low

Schaeffler a great biz but stock a bit expensive: Prakash Diwan

Market expert Prakash Diwan believes companies like Schaeffler India have a play on automobile components, but if one has to take on a pure bearings play, it's a different ballgame altogether. "As an auto component supplier, no doubt it has been growing very well. It has increased market share and has got pricing power, which is very, very difficult for auto component companies. But I would either play the pure bearing play with Timken India. If I had to pick among auto component makers, I would take something with slightly better headroom in terms of expansion. Look at, for example, the segments that Suprajit Engineering is Steel Strips Wheels are in. These are areas of growth that are very clear and visible," he says.

"Bearings is competitive I don't know how long this pricing power remains with Schaeffler... It's a great business but a bit expensive at this point in time," he adds.