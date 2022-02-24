Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening; SGX Nifty futures drop; Brent hits $100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Thursday, as geopolitical tensions continued to worry investors globally after the United Nationals held a second emergency meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 371 points or 2.2 percent at 16,725. Analysts also expect volatility to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly futures & options (F&O) contracts due by the end of the session.
Bernstein has 'outperform' rating on Reliance Industries, calls RRVL 'king of India retail'
Bernstein has an 'outperform' rating on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a target price of Rs 2,830. It expects the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), to grow at a CAGR of around 30 percent over FY22-FY25 with expanding margins.
"Reliance Retail continues to execute strongly, has grown its retail footprint by 39 percent since the pandemic, added multiple brands and expanded digital/new commerce," the brokerage said. (Read more)
Crude oil jumps, Brent hits $100/barrel mark for 1st time since September 2014
Global Cues | Geopolitical uncertainties cause another volatile session on Wall Street
Commodities | Crude oil consolidates at $97-98/barrel
Crude oil price looking to consolidate around $97-98 per barrel levels. There is support from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sanctions on Russia have already come in from the US, the EU and the UK -- being called the first line of sanctions -- and more can be expected. (Read more on commodities)
Trade Setup | Will Nifty50 make a decisive move soon? F&O expiry today
Global markets are swaying on newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, making it a nightmare for momentum traders, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.
"One can keep a close watch on crucial support at 17,000-16,800 levels, and a cluster of resistance is visible in the 17,200-17,350-17,500 band... Let’s see how things unfold and probably we have to see off the February F&O series with this ambiguity only," he adds. (Check out key market cues and what technical charts suggest)
Wall Street indices drop as US warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices fell after Ukraine declared a state of emergency and the US warned of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
--S&P 500: down 1.8 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.6 percent
Russia-Ukraine conflict rattles Asian markets
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day sharply lower after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a "major war in Europe" could be started by Russia soon. MSCI's broadest index was down 1.2 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.4 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 1.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 1.6 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.5 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended losses to 6th day on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks failed to stay in the green on Wednesday due to fag-end selling in auto and select financial stocks, though gains in consumer and PSU banking counters limited the downside. Investor focus globally remained on geopolitical tensions on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Sensex fell 68.6 points or 0.1 percent to end at 57,232.1, retreating 501.3 from the strongest level of the day. The Nifty50 settled at 17,054.2, down 38.1 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the February 23 session)
