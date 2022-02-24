Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening; SGX Nifty futures drop; Brent hits $100

Bernstein has 'outperform' rating on Reliance Industries, calls RRVL 'king of India retail'

Bernstein has an 'outperform' rating on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a target price of Rs 2,830. It expects the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), to grow at a CAGR of around 30 percent over FY22-FY25 with expanding margins.

"Reliance Retail continues to execute strongly, has grown its retail footprint by 39 percent since the pandemic, added multiple brands and expanded digital/new commerce," the brokerage said. (Read more)

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.