Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Wednesday's session on a positive note, amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets as focus remained on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. All sectors were in the green in early deals, with financial, IT and auto stocks being the biggest contributors to the gain in headline indices. Broader markets strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 1.1 percent. Its smallcap counterpart was up 1.7 percent. Analysts expect volatility to also persist ahead of the expiry of monthly futures & options contracts due on Thursday.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances hits 52-week high
Butterfly Gandhimathi up 1.1 percent at Rs 1,406, having hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,419 earlier in the day.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. It will acquire up to 55 percent in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances at Rs 1,403 per share, aggregating up to Rs 1,379.7 crore.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Crompton Consumer would acquire Butterfly Gandhimathi.
Stocks To Watch | Hero MotoCorp, Butterfly Gandhimathi, oil & gas shares on investors' radar
--Hero MotoCorp partners Bharat Petroleum Corporation for EV charging infrastructure
--Cropmton Consumer to acquire Butterfly for Rs 2,077 crore
December 2021 low of 16,410 crucial base for Nifty50: Atul Suri
Oil near 2014 high on Russia-Ukraine escalation
Crude oil edged close to the $100 per barrel mark on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two regions in eastern Ukraine, but pared gains to end near 2014 highs following Western efforts to stop what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion. The US and Britain announced sanctions targeting Russian banks. The European Union blacklisted more politicians.
--Brent crude settled at $96.8/barrel after rising to as high as $99.5/barrel, its highest since September 2014
--US WTI crude at $92.4, after hitting a 7-year peak
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Bond Deals | NABARD, Can Fin Homes, Muthoot Finance in the spotlight
--NABARD to raise at least Rs 2,000 crore through three-year and two-day bonds
--Can Fin Homes to raise at least Rs 200 crore through three-year bonds
Stock Tips | ONGC, Marico, Dixon among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com: Buy Eicher Motors for a target price of Rs 2,780 with a stop loss at Rs 2,700
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com: Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 160
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Asian Paints, M&M top blue-chip gainers
IndusInd, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports also among the top gainers. On the other hand, ONGC, L&T and Nestle the worst hit among the six laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:
Sensex rises nearly 400 points, Nifty tops 17,200
Both benchmarks rise as much as 0.7 percent after a positive start to the day. The Sensex gains as much as 394.3 points to 57,695 and the Nifty50 climbs to as high as 17,210.6, up 118.4 points from its previous close.
Global Cues | Crude oil cools off from near $100/barrel levels
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty near 17,200
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices up 0.6 percent. The Sensex up 332.3 points at 57,632.9 and the Nfity at 17,194.5, up 102.3 points.
Brokerage Views | Infosys, BPCL, Bandhan Bank in focus
--UBS on Infosys | Neutral | Target: Rs 1,820
--Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank | Outperform | Target: Rs 360
--UBS on BPCL | Buy | Target: Rs 600
Bitcoin jumps 3% to touch $37,800
Bitcoin -- the largest and most popular cryptocurrency -- up by $1,192 at $37,822 at the last count on Wednesday. Ethereum up by $38.7 or 1.5 percent at $2,616.6.
Societe Generale sells Rs 1,730-crore HDFC shares
On Tuesday, Societe Generale offloaded Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) shares worth nearly Rs 1,730 crore through an open market transaction.
According to BSE block deal data, Societe Generale sold nearly 71 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,436.8 apiece.
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day.
Trade Setup | Will Nifty50 respect key support at 16,800?
There is no immediate relief on the Russia-Ukriane front, and rising oil prices have added to negativity in the markets, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He expects the F&O expiry, due on February 24, to keep the market volatile.
"The Nifty has managed to close above the crucial 17,000 mark for now, with 16,800 being key support for the past one month. However, global weakness and consistent FII selling could add to pressure in the near term," he adds.
S&P 500 in correction for first time since 2020 COVID sell-off
The three main Wall Street indices down 1-1.4 percent on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 confirming it is in a correction for the first time since the 2020 COVID plunge.
--S&P 500: down 1 percent
--Dow Jones: down 1.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent
Asian shares mixed; Russia-Ukraine tensions remain in focus
Equities in other Asian markets mixed as investors track updates on the Russia-Ukraine situation closely, after Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.6 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent
Sensex, Nifty extended losses to 5th straight session on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a fifth straight session on Tuesday amid a global sell-off triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions, after Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. Both headline indices, however, recouped more than half of their intraday losses.
Both headline indices finished the day 0.7 percent lower. The Sensex finished the day down 382.9 points at 57,300.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,092.2, down 114.5 points from its previous close.
