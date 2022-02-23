Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances hits 52-week high

Butterfly Gandhimathi up 1.1 percent at Rs 1,406, having hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,419 earlier in the day.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. It will acquire up to 55 percent in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances at Rs 1,403 per share, aggregating up to Rs 1,379.7 crore.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Crompton Consumer would acquire Butterfly Gandhimathi.