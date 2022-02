Asian shares mixed; Russia-Ukraine tensions remain in focus

Equities in other Asian markets mixed as investors track updates on the Russia-Ukraine situation closely, after Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1 percent.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.7 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent

--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.2 percent

--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.6 percent

--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent