Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 surrefed deep cuts on Tuesday after a gap-down start, mirroring a sell-off across global markets after Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. All sectors were deep in the red, with the heavyweight financial and IT spaces being the worst drags on headline indices. Broader markets also bled, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling around two percent each.
SBI, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life among top BFSI laggards
ICICI Prudential Life, Piramal Enterprises, M&M Financial, HDFC Life, SBI, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life and PFC top laggards in the BFSI pack, down between 1.6 percent and 2.9 percent.
|Stock
|Change (%)
|MUTHOOTFIN
|0.3
|HDFCAMC
|0.1
|CHOLAFIN
|-0.4
|ICICIGI
|-0.7
|SRTRANSFIN
|-0.9
|HDFC
|-1.1
|ICICIBANK
|-1.2
|RECLTD
|-1.3
|KOTAKBANK
|-1.4
|HDFCBANK
|-1.4
|BAJAJFINSV
|-1.5
|AXISBANK
|-1.5
|PFC
|-1.6
|SBILIFE
|-1.7
|BAJFINANCE
|-1.8
|SBIN
|-1.9
|HDFCLIFE
|-1.9
|M&MFIN
|-2.2
|PEL
|-2.5
|ICICIPRULI
|-2.9
Mild recovery in headline indices; all sectors still in the red
Broader markets recoup only some of their initial losses. The Nifty Midcap 100 down 1.4 percent, having tumbled as much as 2.6 percent earlier in the day. The Nifty Smallcap 100 down 2.3 percent, recovering about one-third of day's losses.
|Index
|Change (%)
|NIFTY BANK
|-1.3
|NIFTY AUTO
|-1.1
|NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES
|-1.2
|NIFTY FMCG
|-1.1
|NIFTY IT
|-1.6
|NIFTY MEDIA
|-2.1
|NIFTY METAL
|-1.6
|NIFTY PHARMA
|-1.3
|NIFTY PSU BANK
|-2.0
|NIFTY PRIVATE BANK
|-1.4
|NIFTY REALTY
|-1.3
|NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX
|-1.2
|NIFTY CONSUMER DURABLES
|-1.2
|NIFTY OIL & GAS
|-1.7
Explained | What the NSE co-location controversy is, and Ravi Narain's, Chitra Ramkrishna's role in it
The CBI probe into the case of NSE ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna, sharing confidential information with a mysterious yogi, has now widened to examine irregularities in the exchange’s location facility. Certain brokers are said to have benefitted from preferential access on NSE's trading platform between 2010 and 2015.
The controversy first came to light in January 2015 through a whistleblower's mail.
We try to decode what the case is all about, the chain of events dating back since 2009 and the loopholes that were exploited by certain brokers. (Read more)
'The best analogy is... cricket and betting:' official about NSE co-location scandal
As a multi-agency probe into the NSE co-location case gathers pace, the grant of preferential server and data access to select brokers and their suspected misuse are being investigated threadbare to unveil all quid pro quo arrangements in a highly sophisticated scheme that worked like a cricket betting scandal, according to officials. (Read more on NSE co-location case)
Oil prices hits 7-year high as Russia orders troops to Ukraine regions
Crude oil prices hits a seven-year high and safe-havens rally as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
Brent crude futures up 1.6 percent at $96.9/barrel. (Read more on oil prices as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate)
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Rupee opens lower at 74.73 vs US dollar
The rupee begins the day at 74.73 against the greenback. On Monday, it had settled at 74.51.
Nifty at lower end of current range, traders may book profits on short positions: Manish Hathiramani
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, says the Nifty has fallen more than 300 points after breaching the support level of 17,200. He suggests traders to book profits on their short positions at the current level. "We are at the lower end (16,800) of the current range. If we break that, a new opportunity to go short emerges. On the upside, resistance is at 17,200-17,250 now," he adds.
Positive on platform companies, buy Nykaa, Zomato: Dipan Mehta
Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities is positive on platform companies, the profitable ones in particular, including IndiaMART, Affle (India) and Route Mobile. "I would certainly even advocate buying the likes of Nykaa or Zomato at this point of time... Do not bet the bank on it but small buildings and such companies will enable you to understand this business model because the future wealth creators are going to come from these new age digital businesses," he says.
"This is perhaps the best time to buy into them. You can go down the line I think every sector there will be one or two companies that are doing something different, which are market leaders or have got a different business model, and whichever created huge wealth over the past 24 months are the stocks that you need to target," he adds.
Like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank from banking pack: Dipan Mehta
Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, believes both ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are on a strong footing. "If there is a correction there, it is a great opportunity. In the unlock trade, retail companies are our favourite, the likes of Titan, Trent and V-Mart Retail is certainly worth mentioning over there. Within software very positive on companies in niche verticals, say Tata Elxsi, or even something which has a different creative business model, like Intellect Design," he adds.
Bajaj Auto joins ONGC in the green
|Stock
|Change (%)
|Stock
|Change (%)
|ONGC
|0.6
|AXISBANK
|-1.5
|BAJAJ-AUTO
|0.1
|JSWSTEEL
|-1.5
|EICHERMOT
|-0.4
|BAJAJFINSV
|-1.5
|BRITANNIA
|-0.7
|INFY
|-1.5
|CIPLA
|-0.8
|ULTRACEMCO
|-1.6
|HINDALCO
|-0.8
|BAJFINANCE
|-1.6
|GRASIM
|-0.8
|TECHM
|-1.6
|M&M
|-0.8
|BHARTIARTL
|-1.7
|ITC
|-0.8
|SBILIFE
|-1.7
|HEROMOTOCO
|-0.9
|HDFC
|-1.8
|WIPRO
|-0.9
|NTPC
|-1.8
|SUNPHARMA
|-0.9
|TATASTEEL
|-1.8
|KOTAKBANK
|-1.1
|ADANIPORTS
|-1.8
|MARUTI
|-1.1
|SBIN
|-1.9
|NESTLEIND
|-1.1
|TATAMOTORS
|-1.9
|HCLTECH
|-1.1
|SHREECEM
|-2.0
|ICICIBANK
|-1.2
|INDUSINDBK
|-2.0
|HDFCBANK
|-1.2
|ASIANPAINT
|-2.1
|HINDUNILVR
|-1.3
|POWERGRID
|-2.1
|DIVISLAB
|-1.3
|DRREDDY
|-2.3
|TATACONSUM
|-1.3
|HDFCLIFE
|-2.3
|IOC
|-1.4
|UPL
|-2.4
|RELIANCE
|-1.5
|COALINDIA
|-2.5
|BPCL
|-1.5
|TCS
|-2.6
|TITAN
|-1.5
|LT
|-2.6
Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank biggest drags on indices
Stock Tips | What Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar recommend on Biocon, Titan, Adani Enterprises, other stocks today
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com: Buy Biocon for a target of Rs 398 with a stop loss at Rs 379
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com: Sell Titan with a stop loss above Rs 2,488 (Check out their other stock recommendations today)
Large Trade | Rs 1,730-crore HDFC shares change hands on BSE
As many as 70.98 lakh shares, worth Rs 1,730 crore, change hands on the bourse.
HDFC shares fall as much as 2.7 percent to Rs 2,373.3 in early deals.
49 Nifty stocks in the red; ONGC up 2%
Dr Reddy's, UPL, Larsen & Toubro, Asina Paints, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd and Tech Mahindra the worst hit in the Nifty universe.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:
Pre-Market | Sensex tanks 1,200 points, Nifty cracks below 16,850
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex down 1,245 points or 2.2 percent at 56,438.6 and the Nifty50 at 16,848, down 358.7 points or 2.1 percent from its previous close.
Commodities | Brent crude rises above $97/barrel
The Russia-Ukraine standoff sends jitters across commodity markets. There are talks about lesser supplies, lower global inventories and surging demand. Crude oil -- the most traded commodity in the world -- sees the maximum impact, not only because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis but also because Russia is the third-largest producer and second-largest exporter of the commodity.
Brent crosses the $97 per barrel level. (Read more on commodities)
Bond Deals | Tata Capital, Century Textiles, IOC in focus
--Century Textiles and Industries accepts bids worth Rs 250 crore for three-year bonds at a 6.32 percent coupon.
--Tata Capital accepts bids worth Rs 300 crore for three-year and one-month bonds at a 6.70 percent coupon.
--Indian Oil will raise funds through a two-month commercial paper at a 3.85 percent coupon. (Catch key bond deals today)
Stocks To Watch | Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, oil & gas stocks in the spotlight
--Vedanta makes an oil discovery in the Barmer block in Rajasthan.
--Crude oil surges as geopolitical tensions rise; Brent tops $97/barrel.
--Adani Enteprises announces a memorandum of understanding with Canada's Ballard Power. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
SGX Nifty futures slip below 17,000 mark
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures down 212 points or 1.2 percent at 16,994 amid global sell-off.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Vladimir Putin describes Donbas region as ‘Russian land’
Market seen trading in rough waters, Fed hawkishness still hurting sentiments: Prashanth Tapse
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, sees India's benchmark indices trading in rough waters mirroring the fall in SGX Nifty futures, amid Russia-Ukraine tensions and the Fed's hawkishness, which is still reverberating negative sentiments. "The Nifty’s resistance is at 17,421 and a waterfall of selling expected below 17,057," he says.
Trade Setup | Can Nifty take out 20-DMA anytime soon?
A decisive move on either side of the 17,000-17,350 band may give some direction to the market, says Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
"The vicious volatility in the index may continue till the time it remains within the range," he said. (Catch key market cues and what analysts make of technical charts now)
Wall Street was shut on Monday for holiday
On Monday, US market was shut for the Presidents Day holiday. Earlier that day, European shares fell as investors monitored the Russia-Ukraine situation, though unexpectedly strong economic data from the eurozone lent some support. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.3 percent lower.
--UK's FTSE: down 0.4 percent
--France's CAC: down 2 percent
--Germany's DAX: down 2.1 percent
Asian shares fall as Russia moves on Ukraine
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day on a sharply negative note amid geopolitical tensions, as Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.5 percent at the last count. Crude oil hits a seven-year peak.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 1.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.7 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 1.6 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 fell for 4th straight day on Monday
Dalal Street bulls failed to keep headline indices in the green for the fourth session in a row on Monday. Globally, geopolitical tensions kept investors on the back foot.
The Sensex fell 149.4 points or 0.3 percent at 57,683.6 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,206.7, down 69.7 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the February 22 session)
