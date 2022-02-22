Explained | What the NSE co-location controversy is, and Ravi Narain's, Chitra Ramkrishna's role in it

The CBI probe into the case of NSE ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna, sharing confidential information with a mysterious yogi, has now widened to examine irregularities in the exchange’s location facility. Certain brokers are said to have benefitted from preferential access on NSE's trading platform between 2010 and 2015.

The controversy first came to light in January 2015 through a whistleblower's mail.

We try to decode what the case is all about, the chain of events dating back since 2009 and the loopholes that were exploited by certain brokers. (Read more)