Trade Setup | Can Nifty take out 20-DMA anytime soon?

A decisive move on either side of the 17,000-17,350 band may give some direction to the market, says Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The vicious volatility in the index may continue till the time it remains within the range," he said.