Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 400 pts from day's high amid choppy trade, Nifty50 near 17,200; Tata Steel, Airtel up 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight. At 7:54 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 78 points or 0.5 percent at 17,300, having risen as much as 91 points earlier in the day. Caution persisted among investors globally as the Russia-Ukraine war entered a second month.
Stock Tips | ITC, HCL Tech, IEX among Rajat Bose, Prakash Gaba's top picks
--Rajat Bose: Buy ITC for target prices of Rs 258.5 and Rs 260 with a stop loss of Rs 251.4
--Prakash Gaba: Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,210 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180-1,185 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel top blue-chip gainers
UPL, JSW Steel, SBI, HDFC Life and Adani Ports also among the gainers. On the other hand, Titan, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and Eicher top laggards.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket looks:
Sensex, Nifty50 slip into the red after positive start
Both headline indices give up initial gains after a positive start amid choppy trade. The Sensex moves within a 434-point range, between 57,411.4 and 57,845.4, and the Nifty50 declines to as low as 17,172 in the first 15 minutes of the session after rising as high as 17,294.9. (Read more on the opening bell)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty50 above 17,250
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices up 0.4 percent.
--Sensex: up 206 points at 57,801.7
--Nifty50: up 66.3 points at 17,289
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
SGX Nifty futures up 65 pts
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- up 65 points or 0.4 percent at 17,287, having risen as much as 90 points earlier in the day. (Key things to know before the opening bell)
Global Cues | US imposes new sanctions on over 400 political figures, oligarchs, defense cos
Stocks To Watch | SBI, Tata Consumer, Motherson, OMC stocks in focus today
--SBI signs pacts with five housing finance companies
--Tata Consumer to consider issuing up to 1.5 percent equity to foreign company though preferential allotment
--Motherson Sumi wins order from Boeing
--Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise/litre (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)ac
Wall Street indices resume rally as chip-makers soar
The three main Wall Street indices jump on Thursday, extending a recent rebound, as investors snapped up beaten-down shares of chip-makers and big growth names.
--S&P 500: up 1.4 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.9 percent
Asian shares mixed amid choppy trade, set for weekly gain
Equities in Asian markets mixed in choppy trade amid a hawkish Fed, shifts in Chinese economic policy and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the Ukraine war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.6 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: flat (Read more)
Sensex, Nifty50 rose for 2nd day on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks failed to stay in the green in a choppy session on Wednesday, as gains in IT, oil & gas and metal shares were offset by losses in financial and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 89.1 points or 0.2 percent lower at 57,595.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,222.8, down 22.9 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!