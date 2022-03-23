Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty50 near 17,400 tracking global shares; Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, SBI top blue-chip gainers

Paytm says business fundamentals remain robust



Paytm parent One97 Communications says in a clarification to BSE that its business fundamentals remain robust. There is no information or announcement that may have a bearing on its stock price and is yet to be disclosed, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Stock exchanges had sought clarification from Paytm on the movement in its shares.

Paytm's statement comes at a time when the stock of the company has hit a series of lows.

At Tuesday's closing price, Paytm shares changed hands at a discount of 74.7 percent to its issue price of Rs 2,150. Paytm shares listed on stock exchanges in November 2021.