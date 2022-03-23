Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty50 near 17,400 tracking global shares; Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, SBI top blue-chip gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note amid gains across global markets, tracking an overnight surge in Wall Street indices led by technology and growth stocks. At 7:35 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 65 points or 0.4 percent at 17,437. Investors, however, remained focused on news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war and rising coronavirus infections in China.
Dr Reddy's, SBI Life, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance top blue-chip gainers
SBI, Titan, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank also among the top gainers. Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, BPCL and Asian Paints the worst hit among the 11 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket looks:
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 17,400
In the pre-open market, the Sensex up 209.3 points or 0.4 percent at 58,198.6 and the Nifty50 at 17,405.1, up 89.6 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
Paytm says business fundamentals remain robust
Paytm parent One97 Communications says in a clarification to BSE that its business fundamentals remain robust. There is no information or announcement that may have a bearing on its stock price and is yet to be disclosed, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Stock exchanges had sought clarification from Paytm on the movement in its shares.
Paytm's statement comes at a time when the stock of the company has hit a series of lows.
At Tuesday's closing price, Paytm shares changed hands at a discount of 74.7 percent to its issue price of Rs 2,150. Paytm shares listed on stock exchanges in November 2021. (Read more)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise/litre for 2nd day; sources tell CNBC-TV18 hikes to continue for a while in small doses
Sources say in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 that hikes in fuel rates will continue for a while in small doses. Fuel pricing is a challenge as crude has fluctuated between $97 a barrel and $139 a barrel, they say.
Sources also says the government is not considering a cut in excise duty for now.
Earlier on Wednesday, petrol and diesel rates raised by 80 paise per litre each to Rs 97.01 a litre and Rs 88.27 a litre in Delhi respectively. In Mumbai, petrol price now at Rs 111.67 a litre and diesel at Rs 95.85 a litre. (Read more on petrol, diesel rates)
Global Cues | Brent crude tops $115 a barrel as EU mulls Russia oil ban
Brokerage Views | Hindustan Unilever, OMCs in the spotlight
--Citi is of the view OMC stocks should gradually reverse recent underperformance as they increase retail rates after a four-month pause, says HPCL top OMC pick
--Jefferies on HUL | Buy | Target: Rs 2,520
--Citi on Carborundum | Buy | Target cut to Rs 915 from Rs 1,125 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
SGX Nifty futures suggest Nifty50 likely to make a positive start today
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- up 67.5 points or 0.4 percent at 17,439.5, having risen as much as 75.5 points earlier on Wednesday.
Wall Street indices surge amid rebound in tech, growth stocks
Wall Street indices surge on Tuesday, led by a two gain in the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of technology and other big growth names rebounded from recent losses and Nike rose after it reported upbeat results.
--S&P 500: up 1.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2 percent
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares more on what happened overnight:
Asian shares track Wall Street higher
Shares in other Asian markets begin Wednesday in the green tracking a surge in Wall Street indices overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 2.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.4 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 made a smart recovery after initial weakness on Tuesday
Both headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 made a smart recovery in the second half of a choppy session on Tuesday, led by gains in IT, financial, oil & gas and auto shares. However, weakness in pockets such as pharma and consumer scrips played spoilsport. Globally, a drop in crude oil prices after five days of gains aided market sentiment, though investors remained cautious tracking news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Both Sensex and Nifty finished the session 1.2 percent higher. The Sensex ended 696.8 points higher at 57,989.3, rebounding 1,059 points from its intraday low, and the Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,315.5, up 197.9 points from its previous close -- both recovering all of their previous day's losses. (Read more on the March 22 session)
