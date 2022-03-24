Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Thursday's session in the red tracking weakness across global markets. Losses in financial and consumer stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in oil & gas and metal shares lent some support. Broader markets, however, strengthened. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose as much as 0.5 percent in early deals, and its smallcap counterpart 0.3 percent. The mood across global markets turned sour late on Wednesday after equities scaled multi-week highs. Updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, crude oil rates and COVID cases in China continued to be on investors' radar.
Zee shares surge over 15% after Invesco drops EGM demand
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) rallied 15 percent on Thursday after Invesco Developing Markets Fund, Zee's largest shareholder said it had decided not to pursue an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to add six independent directors as Zee’s merger with Sony will achieve the fund’s aim of strengthening board oversight. (Read more here)
Nifty50 slips below 5, 50, 100 DMAs
|Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|17,232.7
|Bearish
|10
|16,989.9
|Bullish
|20
|16,711.7
|Bullish
|50
|17,209.7
|Bearish
|100
|17,344.6
|Bearish
|200
|17,029.1
|Bullish
Large Trade | Kotak Mahindra Bank shares worth Rs 7,431 crore change hands
A total of 4.4 crore Kotak Mahindra Bank shares -- representing 2.3 of the lender's equity -- worth Rs 7,431 crore change hands.
The Kotak Bank stock down 3.5 percent at Rs 1,706.6 in early deals.
Stock Tips | Here's what Sudarshan Sukhani and Prakash Gaba recommend today
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling ITC shares with a stop loss at Rs 254
--Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends selling Asian Paints shares for a target of Rs 2,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,016 (Check out their other calls today)
Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank among top blue-chip laggards
IndusInd, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and SBI also among the top losers. On the other hand, Coal India, Hindalco, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Adani Ports rise the most among the 23 gainers in the Nifty50 universe.
Here's how the 30-scrip pack looks:
Sensex falls nearly 550 points, Nifty50 slips below 17,100
Both headline indices drop as much as 0.9 percent after a weak start. The 30-scrip Sensex index sheds as much as 546.3 points to 57,138.5 in the first few minutes of the session. The broader Nifty50 benchmark slides to as low as 17,091.2, down 154.5 points from its previous close.
Pre-Open | Sensex down over 450 points, Nifty50 below 17,250
--Sensex: down 472.5 points or 0.8 percent at 57,212.4
--Nifty50: down 69.9 points or 0.4 percent at 17,245.7
Ruchi Soya FPO opens today, co raises Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors
Ruchi Soya Industries has raised Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors ahead of its follow-on public offer (FPO), which opens for subscription at 10 am today.
The FPO of Ruchi Soya Industries, which is owned by yoga guru Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved, aims to raise up to Rs 4,300 crore. The subscription window closes on March 28, 2022. (Read more on Ruchi Soya)
Brokerage Views | HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Bandhan Bank in the spotlight
--CLSA on Tata Motors | Sell | Target price: Rs 392
--Jefferies on HDFC Life | Buy | Target: Rs 820 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
Stocks to Watch | Hero MotoCorp, Zee Entertainment, ONGC in focus today
--Income Tax Department officials visited two offices of Hero MotoCorp; company says it is a routine visit
--Invesco will not pursue EGM since the Zee-Sony Deal achieves its purpose
--Crude oil continues to rise; Brent tops $123 a barrel (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Trade Setup | Is 17,000 a near-term bottom for Nifty?
Market participants will look out for the index weathering overbought technical conditions on the daily charts, hawkish tunes from the Fed and the spike in crude oil rates, says Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.
He is of the view that the make-or-break support level for the Nifty lies at its 200-day moving average (17,021.5), below which, a waterfall of selling can be expected.
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 18,000 and 17,500, with around 1.7 lakh contracts each, and the maximum put open interest at 16,500, with more than 84,000 contracts, according to exchange data. This suggests the index has immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by the major hurdle of 18,000, and support comes in at 16,500. (Check out key market cues, technical signals and important levels to track today)
Wall Street indices pull back
Wall Street indices and Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, declining from higher levels earlier this week as investors took in the strength of the economy and hawkish comments from US policymakers.
--S&P 500: down 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.3 percent (Read more on Wall Street)
Asian shares fall as oil extends gains
Equities in other Asian markets begin Thursday weaker, retreating from three-month highs clocked in the previous session, following overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.8 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
Sensex closed 304 pts lower on Wednesday, Nifty50 slid below 17,250
Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in a volatile session on Wednesday, dragged by financial, IT and auto stocks, as the mood across global equities turned sour after a promising start. Gains in oil & gas and metal shares, however, helped the headline indices avoid deeper cuts.
The Sensex shed 304.5 points to end at 57,684.8, retreating as much as 731.7 points from the highest level of the day. The Nifty50 settled at 17,245.7, down 69.9 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 23 session)
