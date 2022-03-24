Trade Setup | Is 17,000 a near-term bottom for Nifty?

Market participants will look out for the index weathering overbought technical conditions on the daily charts, hawkish tunes from the Fed and the spike in crude oil rates, says Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

He is of the view that the make-or-break support level for the Nifty lies at its 200-day moving average (17,021.5), below which, a waterfall of selling can be expected.

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 18,000 and 17,500, with around 1.7 lakh contracts each, and the maximum put open interest at 16,500, with more than 84,000 contracts, according to exchange data. This suggests the index has immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by the major hurdle of 18,000, and support comes in at 16,500. (Check out key market cues, technical signals and important levels to track today)