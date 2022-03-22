Paytm, Zomato to become buys once road to profitability visible: Dipan Mehta

Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities is of the view that stocks of new age companies such as Paytm and Zomato become a buy once they start to generate meaningful profits, something a road to which is not clear at this juncture. "These companies are basically operating like they are private companies and throwing money at ideas which they think will work, and that's perfectly fine when you are in the private domain, but a publicly listed company is being judged by several different parameters. You keep them on your radar and see how developments are taking place, see how the performance is coming through quantitative improvements and volume improvements," he says.

"Once you are sure that you have a visibility as to when it will start making meaningful profits, that's the teh time to perhaps take a plunge because there is no denying the fact that these are high growth stocks and 5-10 years from now, these companies could be significant value creators... We just don't know which one it is at this point of time. Maybe buying a basket of such new age digital companies also makes sense. Just keep them on your watch list and see when they come into profitability and that will be a good time to buy even if the stock price will have rallied a bit from current levels," he adds.