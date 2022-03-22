Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 swung between gains and losses amid choppy trade on Tuesday, amid a mixed trend across global markets as nervousness persisted over the Russia-Ukraine war. Gains in oil & gas, metal and IT shares were offset by losses in financial and consumer stocks. Broader markets weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices down 0.7 percent each. Investors also tracked news updates on COVID cases in China, whose recent return to restrictions in some regions has raised concerns about the economic cost of containing the disease.
Bharti Airtel makes it to the green amid volatility
Bharti Airtel shares rise as much as 0.3 percent to Rs 711.8, managing to make it to the green after declining to as low as Rs 706.1 earlier in the day.
Fear index VIX up over 1%
Nifty near 17,050, holds 200 DMA
The Nifty is still about 180 points below its 50-day moving average and more than 300 points below the 100-day one.
|
Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|17,015.4
|Bullish
|10
|16,753.3
|Bullish
|20
|16,690.4
|Bullish
|50
|17,231.5
|Bearish
|100
|17,358
|Bearish
|200
|17,012.3
|
Bullish
SBI, HDFC twins, SBI Life down 1%
Here's how the BFSI pack looks:
|Stock
|Change (%)
|M&MFIN
|0.3
|ICICIPRULI
|0.1
|CHOLAFIN
|-0.1
|HDFCLIFE
|-0.1
|PFC
|-0.2
|MUTHOOTFIN
|-0.2
|BAJAJFINSV
|-0.3
|HDFCAMC
|-0.4
|RECLTD
|-0.4
|KOTAKBANK
|-0.5
|SRTRANSFIN
|-0.5
|BAJFINANCE
|-0.7
|ICICIGI
|-0.8
|ICICIBANK
|-0.8
|HDFC
|-0.8
|HDFCBANK
|-1.1
|SBILIFE
|-1.3
|SBIN
|-1.4
|AXISBANK
|-1.6
|PEL
|-2
Buy Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum: Rahul Mohindar
Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com shares three trading calls:
--Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 1,360 with a stop loss at Rs 1,292
--Buy BPCL for a target of Rs 370-371 with a stop loss at Rs 358
--Sell UltraTech for a target of Rs 5,860 with a stop loss at Rs 6,130 if it breaks Rs 6,050
Expect steel market to improve over next 6-8 months: JSPL's VR Sharma
VR Sharma, Managing Director at JSPL, expects the steel market to improve over the next 6-8 months. The company will be repaying Rs 4,000 crore and making a profit of more than Rs 8,000 crore each year, he says.
Nifty Realty down 2%
According to CREDAI, realty companies have asked the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority to extend the deadline for completing ongoing projects by at least six months in order to halt construction work till input prices level off.
|Stock
|Change (%)
|GODREJPROP
|-3.1
|LODHA
|-2.7
|IBREALEST
|-2.6
|PHOENIXLTD
|-1.7
|PRESTIGE
|-1.7
|DLF
|-1.5
|BRIGADE
|-1.4
|OBEROIRLTY
|-1.2
|SOBHA
|-0.5
|SUNTECK
|-0.4
Gateway Distriparks lists at Rs 68.95/share on NSE
Paytm, Zomato to become buys once road to profitability visible: Dipan Mehta
Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities is of the view that stocks of new age companies such as Paytm and Zomato become a buy once they start to generate meaningful profits, something a road to which is not clear at this juncture. "These companies are basically operating like they are private companies and throwing money at ideas which they think will work, and that's perfectly fine when you are in the private domain, but a publicly listed company is being judged by several different parameters. You keep them on your radar and see how developments are taking place, see how the performance is coming through quantitative improvements and volume improvements," he says.
"Once you are sure that you have a visibility as to when it will start making meaningful profits, that's the teh time to perhaps take a plunge because there is no denying the fact that these are high growth stocks and 5-10 years from now, these companies could be significant value creators... We just don't know which one it is at this point of time. Maybe buying a basket of such new age digital companies also makes sense. Just keep them on your watch list and see when they come into profitability and that will be a good time to buy even if the stock price will have rallied a bit from current levels," he adds.
Oil to remain highly volatile, premium valuations in India still a concern: Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman
Britannia, Dabur, Nestle down 2%; ITC flat
|Stock
|Change (%)
|VBL
|1.6
|ITC
|0
|PGHH
|0
|MCDOWELL-N
|-1.1
|EMAMILTD
|-1.3
|TATACONSUM
|-1.5
|MARICO
|-1.8
|UBL
|-1.9
|COLPAL
|-1.9
|RADICO
|-2
|NESTLEIND
|-2.1
|DABUR
|-2.3
|BRITANNIA
|-2.3
|GODREJCP
|-2.4
|HINDUNILVR
|-3
HUL shares fall 3%, come within Rs 90 of 52-week low
Hindustan Unilever shares slide as much as three percent to Rs 1,990, coming within Rs 90 of a 52-week low of Rs 1,901.8, hit two weeks ago.
Dipan Mehta suggests 'wait and watch' on Hindustan Unilever
Elixir Equities Director Dipan Mehta believes the best thing about Hindustan Unilever is its track record, and its ability to identify good acquisitions, assimilating them and making them grow at a much faster pace. "If you go back into the 20-30 years history of HUL, it is all about acquisitions, sensible ones, good valuations, and then getting the maximum out of them in terms of internal efficiencies, and then using their extensive network to do the sale," he says
Mehta is of the view that it should improve the sentiment in the HUL stock and maybe even investors can get a slightly higher P/E multiple. "Maybe we could see a reversal in this underperformance over the last six years. But let's just keep our fingers crossed that the company is in fact able to absorb and complete this particular acquisition," he says.
Nifty Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank indices down 1%
Here's a look at how some of NSE's other sectoral gauges:
|Index
|Change (%)
|Nifty Realty
|-1.5
|Nifty FMCG
|-1.3
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-1.3
|Nifty PSU Bank
|-1.1
|Nifty Private Bank
|-1
|Nifty Bank
|-0.9
Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins pull Sensex, Nifty lower
A look at top movers and shakers on the 30-scrip index:
ONGC, Indian Oil, Tata Steel top blue-chip gainers
Hindalco, BPCL, Coal India, JSW Steel and Wipro also among the gainers. A total of 27 Nifty50 stocks in the red; Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Nestle worst hit.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket looks:
Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty slides below 17,100
Both headline indices drop into the red after a flat start. The Sensex declines as much as 221.4 points or 0.4 percent to 57,071.1 in early deals and the Nifty50 slips to as low as 17,062.7, down 54.9 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 surpass 50-day moving average?
The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, though the market's medium-term texture still appears to be on the positive side, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. He is of the view that the index's 50-day simple moving average of around 17,250 is now an immediate hurdle for the bulls.
"Below this zone, a correction wave is likely to continue till 17,000-16,975. A fresh uptrend is possible only after a breakout at 17,250, above which there are bright chances of 17,350-17,400 levels," he says. (Read more)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex, Nifty flat
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex up 5.1 points at 57,297.6 and the Nifty50 at 17,120.4, up 2.8 points from its previous close.
Brokerage Views | Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank in the spotlight
--Macquarie on HUL | Outperform | Target price: Rs 2,600
--CLSA on ICICI Bank | Buy | Target: Rs 1,050
--Credit Suisse on Vedanta | Outperform | Target: Rs 420
--Macquarie on Bandhan Bank | Neutral | Target: Rs 320
--BofA-ML on Cipla | Underperform : Target: Rs 860 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
Looking for trading ideas? 10 stocks analysts recommend buying for short term
Are there any trading opportunities at the current juncture on Dalal Street? Analysts have handpicked 10 stocks -- from Titan to Delta Corp -- to make the most of the market. (Read more)
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
SGX Nifty futures up 50 points
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- build on initial gains to 17,201, up 49.5 points or 0.3 percent.
Stocks To Watch | Adani Enterprises, Sun pharma, Zomato in focus
--Sun Pharma to buy 11.3% in Zenotech Labs for Rs 5.3 crore from Daiichi Sankyo
--CARE upgrades Adani Enterprises
--Zomato to launch 10-minute food delivery offering 'Zomato Instant' (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Global Cues | Brent oil price jumps 8% to $116.7/barrel
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares more on what happened overnight:
Wall Street indices fall after Jerome Powell vows aggressive inflation action
The three main US indices fall on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggests a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to uncertainties regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
--S&P 500: marginally down
--Dow Jones: down 0.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.4 percent
Asian shares mixed; Russia-Ukraine war, crude oil in focus
Equities in other Asian markets begin Tuesday on a mixed note, following weakness on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan flat at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.9 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.7 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.4 percent
Catch latest from CNBCTV18.com's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
Sensex, Nifty50 snapped 2-day winning run on Monday
Both equity benchmarks fell amid choppy trade on Monday as investors returned to trade after a long weekend. Losses in financial, IT and oil & gas shares pulled the headline indices lower though gains in metal shares provided some support.
Nervousness prevailed among global markets as the Russia-Ukraine war drove up oil prices and weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Both benchmark indices finished the volatile session one percent lower. The Sensex shed 571.4 points to end at 57,292.5 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,117.6, down 169.5 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 21 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!