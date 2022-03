Sensex, Nifty50 snapped 2-day winning run on Monday

Both equity benchmarks fell amid choppy trade on Monday as investors returned to trade after a long weekend. Losses in financial, IT and oil & gas shares pulled the headline indices lower though gains in metal shares provided some support.

Nervousness prevailed among global markets as the Russia-Ukraine war drove up oil prices and weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Both benchmark indices finished the volatile session one percent lower. The Sensex shed 571.4 points to end at 57,292.5 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,117.6, down 169.5 points from its previous close. (Read more on the March 21 session)