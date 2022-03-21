Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 gave up initial gains in a choppy session on Monday as investors globally turned cautious on updates about the Russia-Ukraine war. Gains in metal and pharma shares were offset by losses in financial stocks. Broader markets, however, managed to hold on the green. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index 0.8 percent. Investors also tracked news flow rising COVID cases in China closely.
LIC IPO | Updated DRHP filed with SEBI, says government official
A government official tells CNBC-TV18 that LIC has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI. The updated DRHP is based on the state-run insurance major's financials for December, according to the official.
BFSI pack remains weak; SBI, SBI Life down 2%, ICICI Bank, Axis 1%
The stock of HDFC Bank -- the largest Indian bank by market value -- bucks the trend with a gain of 0.6 percent.
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive | Anil Agarwal says Vedanta Ltd likely to pay dividend of approximately $2 billion
Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group says in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 that a higher dividend from Vedanta Ltd will aid Vedanta Resources to repay debt.
He sees metal prices stabilising at current levels.
Nifty IT gives up initial gains to turn flat
The Nifty IT and Nifty Auto indices flat around noon.
|Index
|Change (%)
|NIFTY FMCG
|-0.8
|NIFTY PSU BANK
|-0.8
|NIFTY PRIVATE BANK
|-0.7
|NIFTY BANK
|-0.7
|NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES
|-0.7
Sugar stocks rise; Balrampur Chini top F&O gainer, near day's high
Oil market signalling risk premium on Russia-Ukraine war: Jefferies
Sean Darby, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, tells CNBC-TV18 the important thing is that oil rates have cooled off. Wage pressure is not seen in India but in the US and some European nations, he says.
Momentumisers | Titan shares in focus; here’s why
Tata Consultancy Services shares down 0.1%
Coking coal prices have doubled after the US sanctioned Russia, severely affecting Indian steel companies.
Coal India shares gain nearly 3%
Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: Dr Reddy's, ICICI Lombard, MCX and more
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 began Monday's session on a choppy session amid cautious gains across other Asian markets. Investors globally tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID cases in China for cues. The Sensex gyrated within a range of 477.4 points, between 57,650.6 and 58,128 in early deals. The broader Nifty50 benchmark moved in the 17,250-17,350 zone. Losses in financial and oil & gas shares offset gains in IT, pharma, auto and metal stocks.
READ | RIL shares fall amid weakness in market; Reliance Retail buys 89% stake in Purple Panda Fashions
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were trading lower on Monday amid the overall weak market as war between Russia and Ukraine continue and COVID situation in China seemed worsening. The fall also comes after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has acquired 89 percent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions, which owns and operates the Clovia business, with an investment of Rs 950 crore through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment.
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilevers drag headline indices lower
On the other hand, gains in Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma and TCS lent some support to both Sensex and Nifty.
Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, ONGC top blue-chip gainers
Tata Steel, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Infosys also among the top gainers. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia and PowerGrid among the top laggards.
How the 30-scrip basket looks like:
Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty50 touches 17,350
The Sensex rises as much as 264 points or 0.5 percent to 58,128 in early deals. The Nifty50 climbs to as high as 17,353.4, up 66.3 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.
Nifty50 and Sensex witnessed a weak start on Monday. At 9:19 am, Nifty50 and Sensex were flat at 17278.55 and 57835.73, respectively.
Gains in information technology and financial services sector were offset by the losses in oil and gas sector.
Shares of Reliance Industries and Asian Paints weighed on the 50-stock index whereas Infosys, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki shares witnessed buying.
Trade setup for March 21: Can Nifty50 hold on to recent gain? Check out market cues, technical signals, important levels to track
Indian equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- surged on Thursday amid a broad-based rally after the Fed announced its first rate hike in more than three years, as expected, and exuded confidence the world's largest economy is strong. The Nifty50 is now some 290-odd points above its 200-day moving average (DMA) in a bullish signal.
Wall Street indices rose on Friday after Joe Biden-Xi Jinping talks
Wall Street's three main indices jumped on Friday led by tech stocks after talks ended between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Russia-Ukraine war without big surprises.
--S&P 500: up 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones: up 0.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: 2.1 percent
Asian shares in sober mood as fighting rages on in Ukraine
Equities across other Asian markets begin the week on a cautious note as investors track news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war closely. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edges up 0.1 percent.
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.2 percent
SGX Nifty Futures rise over 100 points
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- up 108.5 points or 0.6 percent at 17,390.5, having risen as much as 180.5 points earlier in the day.
Indian equity benchmarks surged on Thursday amid a broad-based rally, as the Fed's first rate hike in more than three years and upbeat commentary on the world's largest economy boosted global shares. Financial, oil & gas, consumer and auto shares led the gains on Dalal Street.
Both headline indices held on to strong gains throughout the session before closing up 1.8 percent. The Sensex rose 1,047.3 points to end at 57,863.9 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,287.1, up 311.7 points from its previous close.
Indian stock market was shut on Friday in observance of Holi.
Asian stock markets in cautious mood, yen near 6-year lows
Asian share markets started the week in cautious mood on Monday as investors clung to hopes for an eventual peace deal in Ukraine even as the fighting raged on with no sign of stopping. Japan's Nikkei was shut, but futures traded around 300 points above the cash close. Trade was sluggish with Japan on holiday, leaving S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures little changed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was also flat.
Oil climbs on pressure from Ukraine conflict, tight market
Oil prices jumped $2 on Monday as Ukrainian forces dug in against heavy Russian attacks, while major oil producers reported they are struggling to produce their allotted quotas under a supply agreement. Brent crude futures climbed $1.96, or 1.8%, to $109.89 a barrel at 0039 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.09, or 2%, to $106.79, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday. Prices moved higher after Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vershchuk said early on Monday there was no chance that the country's forces would surrender in the besieged eastern port city of Mariupol. With little sign of the conflict easing, the focus returned to whether the market would be able to replace Russian barrels hit by sanctions.
Reliance Industries, HDFC, Torrent Pharma, SBI, NBCC and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Mar 21
Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures were up 0.8 percent at 17,413.5 as of 7:10 am on Monday, hinting at a slightly positive start for Dalal Street. Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC, Torrent Pharma, SBI, NBCC (India), Granules India, Dhanlaxmi Bank among others would be closely watched today.
