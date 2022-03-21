Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty struggle around flatline amid choppy trade; VIX jumps 5%

READ |RIL shares fall amid weakness in market; Reliance Retail buys 89% stake in Purple Panda FashionsShares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were trading lower on Monday amid the overall weak market as war between Russia and Ukraine continue and COVID situation in China seemed worsening. The fall also comes after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has acquired 89 percent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions, which owns and operates the Clovia business, with an investment of Rs 950 crore through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment.