Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty50 below 17,250; Nestle down 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a muted note, amid weakness across global markets on after Ukraine-Russia tensions resurfaced. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 33.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,233.5. Asian shares were in the red tracking the Dow's worst session of 2022 after an exchange of fire in eastern Ukraine. US President Joe Biden sees Russia invading Ukraine within days.
Bond Deals | HDFC, Citicorp Finance to raise funds
--HDFC to raise funds through three-year bonds at a 5.9 percent coupon
--Citicorp Finance (India) to raise at least Rs 50 crore through over two-year bonds (Check out other key bond deals)
Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty slides below 17,250
Both headline indices started the day on a weak note. The Sensex fell as much as 403.6 points or 0.7 percent to 57,488.4 and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,219.2, down 85.4 points or half a percent from its previous close.
Crude oil retreats after wild swings this week
The prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market outweighed fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt supply.
--Brent crude futures: down 0.5 percent at $92.5/barrel
--US WTI: down 0.5 percent at $91.3/barrel (Key things to know before the opening bell)
Brokerage Calls | Nestle, NBFC, insurance stocks in the spotlight
--Jefferies on Nestle | Hold | Target: Rs 18,600
--Credit Suisse on Nestle | Neutral | Target: Rs 20,000
--Nomura on Nestle | Buy | Target: Rs 21,150 (Check out all of today's brokerage calls)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 400 points, Nifty below 17,250
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Stocks to Watch | Nestle, Apollo Hospitals, Ambuja Cements in focus
--Nestle Q4 profit and revenue below Street estimates, margin beats expectations; FMCG major takes 1-2 percent price hike
--Ambuja Cements Q3 earnings below Street estimates
--Apollo Hospitals to set up a tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Global Cues | US futures rise after sell-off in cash market
US Secretary of State invites Russia foreign minister to meet in Europe next week.
Trade Setup | Nifty50 to stay rangebound?
The Nifty50 has formed a second straight small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities.
"A sustainable move above 17,650 could negate the bearish pattern and unlock more upside ahead, otherwise one may expect another round of correction that takes the index to around 17,000-16,800 levels," he says. (What technical charts suggest, key levels to track)
Global Cues | Brent oil slides below $93/barrel
Fed official James Bullard says the market is losing faith that inflation will ease without central bank action.
He has called for a full percentage point in rate hikes by July.
Wall Street indices drop amid Ukraine-Russia tensions; Worst day of 2022 for Dow
Wall Street's three main indices suffered sharp losses on Thursday as investors remained anxious over the possibility Russia could invade Ukraine.
Yields came down as investors shifted money into low-risk US government bonds.
Here's how the indices looked like at the close:
--S&P 500: down 2.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.9 percent (Read more on Wall Street)
Asian shares dip after Dow's worst day of 2022
Equities in other Asian markets in the red in early hours following deep losses on Wall Street overnight, after an exchange of fire in eastern Ukraine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent at the last count.
US President Joe Biden sees Russia invading Ukraine within days.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--Singapore's Straits times: flat
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.6 percent
Sensex, Nifty failed to finish Thursday's volatile session in the green
Indian equity benchmarks closed a volatile session on Thursday on a lower note, though recovering most of their intraday losses. Both finished the day in the red for a second straight day.
The Sensex ended 104.7 points or 0.2 percent lower at 57,892, retreating 454 points from the day's high. The broader Nifty50 settled at 17,304.6, down 17.6 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the February 17 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!