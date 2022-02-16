Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures edge up

Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 sustain the big comeback?



The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting a counter attack by the bulls, and completely filling Monday's huge gap down, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Crucial resistance awaits the 50-scrip index at 17,640, he says.

"Sustaining above the lower tops of the past 8-9 sessions could negate a short-term bearish setup for the index," Shetti adds. (Key market cues before the opening bell)