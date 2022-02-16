Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures edge up

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with mild gains, tracking strength across global markets amid easing Russia-Ukraine tensions. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were up 23 points or 0.1 percent at 17,371. Analysts awaited the listing of Vedant Fashions shares on BSE and NSE due at 10 am.
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 sustain the big comeback?
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting a counter attack by the bulls, and completely filling Monday's huge gap down, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Crucial resistance awaits the 50-scrip index at 17,640, he says.
"Sustaining above the lower tops of the past 8-9 sessions could negate a short-term bearish setup for the index," Shetti adds. (Key market cues before the opening bell)
Vedant Fashions shares to list on BSE, NSE today
Vedant Fashions shares are set to make a debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. The IPO of Vedant Fashions -- which owns brands such as Manyavar and Mohey -- was open for subscription from February 4 to February 8, and subscribed 2.6 times.
Dealers said Vedant Fashions gave up a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10-50 days ahead of the listing. (Read more on Vedant Fashions GMP)
Wall Street indices soar on easing geopolitical tensions
On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices surged amid a risk-on session, though energy shares dipped on a fall in crude oil.
--S&P 500: up 1.6 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.5 percent (Read more on Wall Street)
Asia stocks rally as concerns of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Equities in other Asian markets rise as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine dissipated. Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares was up one percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 2.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.1 percent.
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.7 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.3 percent.
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.3 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 surged 3% on Tuesday to recoup previous day's losses
Indian equity benchmark indices made a smart comeback on Tuesday, backed by buying across sectors, on easing Russia-Ukraine tensions.
--Sensex rose 1,736.2 points or 3.1 percent to end at 58,142.05
--Nifty50 settled at 17,352.5, up 509.7 points or three percent (Read more on the February 15 session)
