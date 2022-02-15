Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures up 100 pts

Trade Setup | Can bulls help Nifty reclaim 17,000?

Monday’s high (17,099.5) will now be seen as immediate resistance, which, unless reclaimed by the Nifty, could be followed by selling pressure on intraday pullbacks, says Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

On the downside, he sees immediate support for the index at its 200-day exponential moving average of 16,690, and then 16,580.

