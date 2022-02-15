Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures up 100 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note amid cautious gains in other Asian markets, a day after both headline indices suffered their worst fall since April 2021. At 7:51 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 95.5 points or 0.6 percent at 16,934.5.
CLSA upgrades HDFC to 'buy', target price Rs 3,050
CLSA upgrades HDFC to 'buy' from outperform, with a target price of Rs 3,050, citing an incrementally improving risk-reward.
Here are highlights of what CLSA said:
--The stock has seen 20-30 percent underperformance in last 12 months
--Improving affordability, turning real estate cycle remain positives
--Current valuation at low point; multiple has bottomed around similar earnings multiples of past 10 years
--Growth outlook improving
--Turning rate cycle negative for net interest margins (NIMs)
--NII growth of 13 percent estimated over FY21-24 vs 15 percent AUM growth
Trade Setup | Can bulls help Nifty reclaim 17,000?
Monday’s high (17,099.5) will now be seen as immediate resistance, which, unless reclaimed by the Nifty, could be followed by selling pressure on intraday pullbacks, says Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.
On the downside, he sees immediate support for the index at its 200-day exponential moving average of 16,690, and then 16,580.
S&P 500, Dow Jones fell on Monday
Two of the three main Wall Street indices -- the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 -- declined on Monday, amid concerns about the Fed’s plan for rate hikes, and tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Investors have been monitoring headlines related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis closely.
--S&P 500: down 0.4 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.5 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: flat
On Tuesday morning, S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent.
Asian equities see cautious gains as investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
Equities in other Asian markets see cautious gains in a rebound a day after a global sell-off. Investors cautious contemplating the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1 percent at the last count.
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Sang: flat
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: flat
SGX Nifty futures up nearly 100 points
At 7:51 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- up 95.5 points or 0.6 percent at 16,934.5, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Sensex, Nifty50 plunged 3% on Monday amid global sell-off
Indian equity benchmarks closed three percent lower on Monday, as escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine worried investors globally. It was the biggest single-day fall for the Indian market since April 2021.
--Sensex shed 1,747.1 points to 56,405.8
--Nifty50 lost 532 points to 16,842.8 (Read more on the February 14 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!