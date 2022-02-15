Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures up 100 pts

CLSA upgrades HDFC to 'buy', target price Rs 3,050CLSA upgrades HDFC to 'buy' from outperform, with a target price of Rs 3,050, citing an incrementally improvingrisk-reward.Here are highlights of what CLSA said:--The stock has seen 20-30 percent underperformancein last 12 months--Improving affordability, turning real estate cycle remain positives--Currentvaluation at low point; multiple has bottomed around similar earnings multiples of past 10 years--Growth outlook improving--Turning rate cycle negative for net interest margins (NIMs)--NIIgrowth of 13 percent estimated over FY21-24 vs 15 percentAUM growth