Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty cracks below 17,000, Sensex down over 2%; Tata Steel, SBI, IndusInd down 4%, TCS up 2%

How brokerages are viewing ONGC's Q3 results, crude oil surge

Citi has continued with a 'sell' call on ONGC with a target price of Rs 150.

The company missed estimates on the EBITDA front due to higher operating expenditure, though the recent spice in crude oil price keeps the sentiment positive for now, according to Citi.

The brokerage, however, warned that the sentiment could quickly reverse if and when crude rates ease. (Read more on what brokerages say)