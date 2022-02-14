Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty cracks below 17,000, Sensex down over 2%; Tata Steel, SBI, IndusInd down 4%, TCS up 2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 made a gap-down start on Monday amid a sell-off across global markets, as warnings Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil to a seven-year high. All sectors were deep in the red. Financial, oil & gas and consumer goods stocks were the biggest drags on both headline indices in early deals. Broader markets suffered deep cuts, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling around three percent each. State-run LIC filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) over the weekend to float an IPO.
How brokerages are viewing ONGC's Q3 results, crude oil surge
Citi has continued with a 'sell' call on ONGC with a target price of Rs 150.
The company missed estimates on the EBITDA front due to higher operating expenditure, though the recent spice in crude oil price keeps the sentiment positive for now, according to Citi.
The brokerage, however, warned that the sentiment could quickly reverse if and when crude rates ease. (Read more on what brokerages say)
ONGC shares buck the weak market trend
ONGC shares rise as much as 4.8 percent to Rs 176.4 despite the overall sell-off in the market, amid rising crude oil prices and after the state-run explorer reported a strong set of Q3 results. (Read more on ONGC shares)
Bond Deals | LIC Housing Finance, Birla Corp, Bajaj Finance and more
--LIC Housing Finance will raise at least Rs 1,350 crore through four-month, two-year and five-year bonds.
--Birla Corp will raise Rs 150 crore through five-year bonds. (Check out all key bond deals)
Stock Tips | Indian Oil, JSPL, Coal India among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top stock picks
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com: Buy IOC, target Rs 127, stop loss Rs 121
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com: Buy JSPL, stop loss Rs 418 (Check out their other stock recommendations today)
Jio Platforms, SES announce JV for broadband services across India
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Fear gauge VIX surges 17%
NSE's India VIX index -- known in market parlance as the fear gauge -- down 17.2 percent at 21.9, having plummeted as much as 21.6 percent earlier in the day.
JSW Steel, M&M, SBI, HDFC twins top blue-chip laggards; TCS bucks the trend
IndusInd, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Tata Motors also among the top losers in the Nifty50 pack, which saw 47 constituents below the flatline.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:
Stocks To Watch | SpiceJet, Future Retail, ONGC, in focus today
--Future Retail, SpiceJet, Shriram Properties, IPCA Labs, RailTel and Rossari will report their financial results today.
--ONGC on Friday reported 45 percent growth in Q3 revenue. Its net profit increased more than three times to Rs 11,637 crore. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Sensex plunges over 1,500 pts, Nifty near 16,900
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 1,400 points, Nifty below 17,100
In the pre-opening session, Sensex down 1,432.6 points or 2.5 percent at 56,720.3; Nifty down 298.6 points or 1.7 percent at 17,076.2.
Brokerage Views | ONGC, Divi's, Hero MotoCorp in the spotlight
--Jefferies on Divi's | Hold | Target: Rs 4,671
--Citi on ONGC | Sell | Target: Rs 150
--Citi on Apollo Hospitals | Buy | Target: Rs 5,250
--Citi on Persistent | Sell | Rs 3,395 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls today)
LIC IPO | Stay updated with the latest on the life insurance major's initial share sale
The IPO of Life Insurance Corp will be India's biggest of all time in India. The government is selling 31.6 crore shares of LIC, equivalent to five percent of the company's total equity of around 632 crore shares.
The government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for FY23.
Check out CNBC-TV18's live coverage of the much-awaited LIC IPO. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and trends from the mega LIC IPO today. Stay tuned with us!
LIC IPO | How to access DRHP, where to find what in the 649-page document
A DRHP contains necessary information about a business for a potential investor. It contains important details such as a company's business operations, financials, industry position and peers, as well as information about why it wants to raise money and any key risks involved. A DRHP is usually a long document.
In case of LIC, the DRHP comprises 649 pages. Here's how to access and navigate the LIC DRHP.
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
LIC IPO | State-run life insurance major files DRHP with Sebi
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI on Sunday to float an initial public offer (IPO). Under the mega IPO, the government will sell five percent in the insurance major for an estimated Rs 63,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).
The proposed IPO is likely to hit the Street in March.
Here are answers to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) by LIC policyholders about the upcoming mega IPO.
Global Cues | Brent crude crosses $95/barrel
S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite tank 2-3% on Friday
S&P 500 futures flat in early trade on Monday.
On Friday, the three Wall Street indices tumbled. on rising worries over escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and the prospect of a tightened interest rate hike timeline from the Fed in response to decades-high inflation.
--S&P 500: down 1.9 percent
--Dow Jones: down 1.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.8 percent (Read more on how Wall Street fared on February 11)
Asian share markets slump amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions
Equities in other Asian markets fall as warning Russia could invade Ukraine at any time send oil prices to a seven-year high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.4 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.5 percent
SGX Nifty futures fall over 200 pts
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- down 220.5 points or 1.3 percent at 17,133.5, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Sensex, Nifty dropped over 1% on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks ended 1.3 percent lower each to halt a three-day winning run on Friday amid weakness across global markets, after an alarming US inflation reading triggered fears of aggressive rate hikes.
--Sensex closed 773.1 points lower at 58,152.9
--Nifty50 shed 231.1 points to 17,374.8
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!