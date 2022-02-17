Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures up 50 pts

Future Group lenders to hold meeting this week to decide next course of action: Sources

Lenders to the cash-strapped Future Retail are set to hold a meeting over the next few days to decide on the next course of action amid litigation-related delays in closing the deal with Reliance Industries (RIL), banking sources tell CNBC-TV18. (Read more)

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.