Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures up 50 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, despite a mixed trend across global markets after Fed minutes showed the US rates will be raised if inflation does not ease. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 40.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,358.
Future Group lenders to hold meeting this week to decide next course of action: Sources
Lenders to the cash-strapped Future Retail are set to hold a meeting over the next few days to decide on the next course of action amid litigation-related delays in closing the deal with Reliance Industries (RIL), banking sources tell CNBC-TV18. (Read more)
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra
Catch big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Fed Minutes | Labour market already at or very close to maximum employment
Here are some highlights:
--Participants continued to judge that FOMC’s net asset purchases should conclude soon
--Suggest faster pace of hikes for Fed funds rate
--Conditions to likely warrant beginning to cut size of balance sheet sometime later this year
--Uncertainty on path of inflation elevated
--Members see risks to inflation weighted to upside
--Uncertainty about real activity elevated
--See emerging risks to financial stability from rapid growth in crypto assets
--Inflation to moderate over course of year as supply-demand imbalances removed
What latest FOMC minutes signal
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares the details:
Oil prices fall after France, Iran say closer to a nuclear deal
Crude oil prices tumble more than two percent on Thursday after France and Iran say parties are closer to an agreement to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Oil markets shrug off the situation in Ukraine.
--US WTI crude down 2.7 percent at $91.2/barrel
--Brent crude down 2.6 percent at $92.4/barrel (Read more on oil prices)
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 defend 17,200?
The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, signalling the formation of a high wave type pattern at the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities.
"More decisive weakness could confirm another lower top formation... A sustainable move above 17,490 levels is likely to negate this negative setup on the daily chart," he says. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)
Wall Street indices end on a mixed note
Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a mixed note on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent but the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.
The 10-year US Treasury yield edged lower to 2.03 percent.
Asian shares mixed after Fed minutes
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day on a mixed note following the trend on Wall Street overnight, after Fed minutes show US central bank policymakers agreed that faster rate hikes will be needed if inflation does not ease.
Investors also remain cautious on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.3 percent percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.4 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Sensex ended choppy session on Wednesday 145 points lower, Nifty50 gave up 17,350
Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green in a choppy session on Wednesday, as gains in pharma and oil & gas shares were offset by losses in financial and IT counters. Globally, investors remained cautious following wild swings in the markets on updates about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Sensex declined 145.4 points or 0.3 percent to settle at 57,996.7 and the Nifty finished at 17,322.2, down 30.3 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the February 16 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!