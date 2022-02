Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 defend 17,200?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, signalling the formation of a high wave type pattern at the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities.

"More decisive weakness could confirm another lower top formation... A sustainable move above 17,490 levels is likely to negate this negative setup on the daily chart," he says.