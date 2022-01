Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, Mphasis, Hindustan Unilever in the spotlight

--Reliance Industries will report its Q3 earnings on Friday.

--Hindustan Unilever reported a resilient set of Q3 earnings amid a weak environment. Its domestic volume growth came in at two percent.

--Demand tapered for Havells towards the end of Q3 with the margin being under pressure.

--Mphasis posted a constant currency revenue growth of 7.8 percent sequentially. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)

