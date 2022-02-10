Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 in green ahead of RBI policy statement; PowerGrid up 3%, Nykaa down 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, ahead of the outcome of the RBI's policy review. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 43.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,527.5. Experts are of the view that although the RBI may leave the repo rate unchanged, it may raise the reverse repo rate -- the rate at which it borrows funds from commercial banks.
Sensex jumps nearly 350 points, Nifty touches 17,550
The Sensex rises as much as 344.6 points or 0.6 percent to 58,810.5 in early deals after a positive opening on Dalal Street. The Nifty gains as mucha s 90.3 points or 0.5 percent to 17,554.1.
Challenging macro milieu that RBI may well shrug off
The macro-environment is undoubtedly challenging with the RBI having to manage a much higher than expected government borrowing next year in a context of possibly rising oil prices, writes CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh.
But the RBI has the option to just shrug them off, since this is February! It's a challenge of managing the borrowing will start only in April with the new fiscal year, so it has the luxury to make the February 10 policy an uneventful one and preserve its ammunition for the April policy. (Read more)
Stock Tips | Indian Oil, PVR, Cholamandalam Investment among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top stock picks
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com: Buy Cholamandalam Investment, target price Rs 708, stop loss Rs 670
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com: Buy PVR, stop loss Rs 1,606 (Check out their all stock recommendations today)
Crude oil steady as investors eye US-Iran nuclear talks
Oil prices mixed on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in US crude inventories in the previous session.
Investors await the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.
--Brent futures down 0.1 percent at $91.5/barrel
--US WTI futures up 0.1 percent at $89.7/barrel (Read more on oil prices)
Commodities | Metal prices firm, copper hits 4-week high
Metals are holding firm. Supply disruptions, thin global inventories and China demand estimates boosting Dr Copper.
Aluminium at an over 13-year high.
Positive factors for metals:
--Smelter closures in China and Europe
--High energy prices
--Pollution crackdowns in China (Read more on commodities)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up nearly 350 points, Nifty above 17,550
--Sensex up 344.6 points or 0.6 percent at 58,810.5
--Nifty up 90.3 points or 0.5 percent at 17,554.1
RBI to announce monetary policy at 10 am
The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee scheduled to announce its policy resolution at 10 am.
The MPC is widely expected to maintain the status quo on the repo rate. Experts, however, are of the opinion that it may change the policy stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ and tinker with the reverse repo rate -- the rate at which the RBI borrows funds from commercial banks -- as part of the liquidity normalisation process. (Read more on what to expect)
FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 893 crore on Wednesday, DIIs net purchases at Rs 1,793.4 crore
Stocks To Watch | Nykaa, Tata Power, ACC in the spotlight
--CLSA on Tata Power | Sell | Target: Rs 195
--Morgan Stanley on Nykaa | Overweight | Target: Rs 2,040
--CLSA on ACC | Buy | Target: Rs 2,710
--Morgan Stanley on Indiabulls Housing | Underperform | Target: Rs 175 (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Q3 Results | M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Zomato, Dr Lal to report quarterly numbers today
Global Cues | Wall Street indices extend gains to second straight day
Trade Setup | Will Nifty50 take out 17,500 soon?
The Nifty50 has formed a green candle after a dragonfly doji pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a short-term bullish reversal, according to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
"Immediate resistance is visible at 17,530, a decisive move above which may induce a rally towards the recent peak of 17,775-17,800. Support is placed at 17,315," he says. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)
Asian share markets mixed as investors await US inflation data
Equities in other parts of Asia a mixed bag in morning deals as investors await the release of US consumer inflation data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.4 percent
S&P 500 jumps 1.5%, Nasdaq Composite 2% boosted by tech stocks
On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices extended gains.
Megacap growth stocks powered up thanks to a pause in rising interest rates. Upbeat earnings reports also aided investor sentiment. All eyes on CPI data due Thursday.
--S&P 500 closed 1.5 percent higher
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.9 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: 2.1 percent (Read more on how US markets fared on February 9)
Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to second straight day on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Wednesday, lifted by financial, IT and auto shares, and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel.
--Both indices closed 1.1 percent higher
--The 30-scrip index rose 657.4 points to 58,466
--The broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,463.8, up 197.1 points from its previous close (Read more on the February 9 session)
