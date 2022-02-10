Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 in green ahead of RBI policy statement; PowerGrid up 3%, Nykaa down 4%

Challenging macro milieu that RBI may well shrug off

The macro-environment is undoubtedly challenging with the RBI having to manage a much higher than expected government borrowing next year in a context of possibly rising oil prices, writes CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh.

But the RBI has the option to just shrug them off, since this is February! It's a challenge of managing the borrowing will start only in April with the new fiscal year, so it has the luxury to make the February 10 policy an uneventful one and preserve its ammunition for the April policy. (Read more)

